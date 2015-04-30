Planning a summer evening party or wedding supper? These dainty vintage-style floral coaster and candle makes will add an extra special touch

Perfect as a table setting for a summer evening meal in a country garden – or even for a vintage-style wedding supper – these fabric and ribbon coasters and teacup candles are so simple to make and yet are so effective. Mix and match vintage china or find a dainty design that co-ordinates with your table scheme. Light the candles as dusk falls and set the scene for a magical evening outdoors.

You will need:

Floral fabric

Fabric glue

Ribbon (try VV Rouleaux or John MacLennan)

Pretty china (we used Wedgwood Cuckoo and Butterfly Bloom cup and saucer sets, both £35, John Lewis)

Floating candles (from £8.50 for 10, Northern Lights)

Fresh flowers

Pinking shears

Step one

For each mat, use pinking shears to cut out a circle of fabric, 12-15cm in diameter. On the right side of the fabric, apply a line of fabric glue around the edge.

Step two

Loosely pleat a length of ribbon and, working around the circle, stick it in place, pressing firmly as you go (see above). Leave to dry. For an even easier make you could use folded paper raffia ribbon. Try Midpac for a great selection of raffia.

Step three

Fill a dainty china teacup and saucer two-thirds of the way up with water. Add a floating candle and gently add some flowers around it.

