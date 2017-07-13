Kitchen flooring might need to be practical and hardwearing, but there's no need for it to be dull. From painted floorboards to geometric patterns, we have kitchen flooring to suit every style

As kitchens often blend with dining areas into larger, open-plan spaces, kitchen flooring can be a great way of uniting different areas of the room, creating a cohesive finish. It’s a good idea to choose your floor at the same time as your cabinetry, and put together a palette of colours and materials.

Modern porcelain tiles tend to be the most hard-wearing choice for kitchen flooring, as they are waterproof, stain resistant and scratchproof, as well as easy to clean. Natural stone will last a lifetime if properly installed and treated, but it’s porous and must be sealed. Solid and engineered wood floors are warm and offer character, but tend to be less durable (although solid floors can often be refinished).

Thinking about installling underfloor heating? Generally, porcelain and stone tiles are fine with underfloor heating, but wood floors are not always suitable (wood generally prefers stable conditions). Check with your flooring supplier before buying.

Foundations are worth thinking about, too. Sub-floors need to be clean, dry, structurally sound and flat, and most suppliers recommend using an installer experienced in the flooring being applied (especially for natural stone). Larger format tiles and patterned layouts usually take longer to fit and incur more wastage, so are generally more expensive. Not sure what to go for? Have a browse of our fab kitchen flooring ideas below.

Think about pattern

Make a feature of your flooring with beautifully patterned floor tiles – they’re definitely the standout piece in this stylish kitchen. Consider your colour scheme carefully when playing with pattern – here, the pale blues and greys are the perfect complement to the painted kitchen units.

Stick to stone

Natural materials such as stone are always a popular choice and lend authenticity to a scheme. A current trend is ‘mimica’ porcelains, which recreate the look of natural materials, while offering an easy-to-care for finish. Here, limestone flags have been laid in a mix of sizes for a relaxed look that matches the style of the units and farmhouse table.

Keep cool with polished concrete

Looking for a tough kitchen floor covering that is also effortlessly cool? Opt for polished concrete. Perfect if you’ve got an uneven floor surface, as you simply concrete over it. It’s also extremely low maintenance and hardwearing, and can help reflect light around the room.

Call on contrast

Wooden floors are a great choice for kitchens and kitchen-diners, provided they are treated so that they’re resistant to spills and stains. A dark-stained floor, sealed properly, looks fantastic when paired with white walls and high, airy ceilings.

Go traditional with granite

Classic granite tiles will suit all styles of kitchen and are great for well-used spaces that see a lot of spills. Durable, hardwearing, stain-resistant and easy to clean, granite is the perfect material for family homes.

Create a subtle feature with parquet

Choose a delicate parquet if you want to give a nod to a feature floor without being too over the top. Classic parquet flooring can be laid as individual blocks, or the effect can be copied by engineered wood planks, which are easier to fit. White units and furniture are great partners, as they let the warm wood tones shine through.

Fake it till you make it

Laminate isn’t just a cost-effective flooring option – modern laminates often come with long guarantees, are super-durable and can be used with underfloor heating. Plus, advancements in digital imaging technology mean that wood-effect versions like this one are virtually indistinguishable from the real deal.

Try simple floor tiles

Get the effect of terracotta with practical lightweight porcelain tiles. The perfect addition to a country utility room, these tiles need only minimal care. Complete the space with a bright artisan fabric, cream units and open shelving.

Paint the floorboards

Light, bright and easy to refresh, these painted white floorboards are teamed with a bright artwork for a contemporary look. Mirror the rainbow shades of the canvas with charming kitchenalia and plenty of natural greenery. If you’re lucky enough to have wooden beams, don’t paint over them – a natural wood finish will add beautiful warmth.

Keep it country

A stone floor is a lovely addition to any country kitchen. Get the effect with a limestone tile, or choose a modern lookalike in porcelain. In this modern farmhouse, classic white units give the scheme a light feel that sits comfortably with the varied tones of the flooring.

Say it with slate

Slate flooring in on-trend large-scale slabs lends a rustic vibe to this glossy kitchen. Slate is a beautiful material with natural ridges and variations that add depth to a space. This floor is quite smooth, but rough edges are part of slate’s charm and the material will only look better with age.

Go for geometrics

Be adventurous with statement kitchen flooring. These vinyl tiles add interest to a large space and liven up plain cabinetry. Pattern is ideal for stamping personality on your home. Team with a simple metro tile for a trendy wall that won’t steal attention from your floor.

