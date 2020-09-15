We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kitchen splashbacks are a perfect example of how kitchen planning and interior design have become intertwined. Lifted from a purely practical role – it is, after all, about protecting the walls from hob and sink splashes – these days, kitchen splashback ideas make more of a statement piece, sporting a new choice of luxe materials along with the revival of some old favourites.

In addition to worktops, it’s quite often the first element that’s noticed when walking into a kitchen, so designers are keen to make it count.

‘Splashbacks are not only practical to help protect your walls from any unruly cooking, but they also prevent steam and heat from damaging the wall behind,’ explains Darren Watts, Wren Kitchens Showroom Development & Design Director.

‘They’re useful behind areas that are frequently used such as dining and seating zones and appliances such as microwaves, ovens and sinks. As well as being designed as an extension of your worktop seamlessly flowing up the wall.’

When it comes to choosing a splashback material you need to think first about how practical it is. You need to choose a material that is waterproof, easy to wipe clean, and heat proof if you are using it behind the cooker. However, that doesn’t mean you have to compromise on aesthetic value. In fact, splashbacks are the perfect space to dabble in playful patterns and new trends because they are easier to update at a later date, than a kitchen unit or wall colour.

What is the best kitchen splashback?

Tiles are the typical choice for kitchen splashbacks. Patterned tiles are perfect for a country-style kitchen, while hexagon shaped tiles can create a cool honey-comb effect in modern kitchens. But tiles aren’t the only option when it comes to splashbacks.

‘You can create amazing designs with tiled splashbacks, but tiles are by no means the only option. Alternative materials include laminate, glass, Corian and even stainless steel’ shares Hayley Simmons, Head of Merchandising for Magnet. ‘The best splashback is one that elevates your kitchen design and is suited to your needs and lifestyle. Two materials that I highly recommend are laminate and glass.’

‘As with tiles, both laminate and glass splashbacks can be used to make a style statement. You can create a real contrast to your units by opting for a bold, striking colour, especially if set against a more neutral hued kitchen.’

However, while a laminates smooth surface makes it easy to clean, Hayley advises that it shouldn’t be used behind a cooker. ‘Laminates plastic qualities make it unsuitable for use as a gas hob splashback, as it should not be exposed to open flames,’ she explains, suggesting to opt for glass instead.

‘Always consider the positioning of a splashback, what works behind the sink might not be the best material to use behind the hob.’

Kitchen splashback ideas

Kitchen splashbacks are more than merely a functional part of the kitchen, they are also a design detail for you to get creative. We’ve pulled together a selection of our favourite kitchen splashback ideas to inspire you to make the most of this practical part of the kitchen.

1.Match your splashback to the kitchen surface

For a high-end look match your splashback to your kitchen surface. This works best with smooth materials such as marble or laminate. Whether you go for the real thing or a marble-effect material, marble will add a modern touch to your kitchen. Contrast the contemporary marble with a blue shaker style kitchen for a dreamy finish.

2. Embrace Metro tiles for a traditional look

In a brightly coloured kitchen it is best to keep your splashback simple, to avoid overwhelming the space. Metro tiles are a traditional choice for an easy to clean kitchen splashback.

However, a splashback doesn’t need to stop at the cooker and sink. Wrap the tiles around the whole kitchen for a look that is stylish and practical.

3. Neaten up a tile splashback with floating shelves

If you have a neutral kitchen, patterned tiles will add a splash of colour and personality. These blue vintage look tiles add a touch of blue to the cream kitchen, providing a spectacular backdrop to the sink.

Framing the top of the tiles with a floating shelf helps keep the splashback looking succinct, and makes the patterned tiles pop.

4. Add depth to a white colour scheme with hexagons

You don’t need colour to make a statement with a kitchen splashback. In this all-white Scandi style kitchen, hexagon tiles create a modern honeycomb effect behind the sink, adding a layer of interest to this kitchen without add colour.

5. Be playful with patterns

Whether you are using tiles or laminate, opt for a pattern to fill your kitchen with personality. A splashback is the easiest place in the kitchen to play with colour and pattern because it will cost a lot less to change than your cabinets if you fall out of love with it.

This playful pattern contrasts with the simple wooden cabinets. However, it has stuck to a neutral grey colour scheme to avoid overwhelming the space.

6. Create a luxurious look with gold

Don’t worry this isn’t real gold or even metal, it is called ‘Tek Wall‘. It’s a modern alternative to tiling that is made out of an MDF material. It might look fit for a prince, but this gold finish is actually an affordable option.

‘Not only is it easy and quick to fit compared to tiles, but it creates a much more impactful look at less expense!’ says Darren Watts from Wren. Pair a gold splashback with exposed brick walls for a unique twist on the industrial trend.

7. Don’t be afraid to mismatch tiles

There is no rule to say you need to have the same splashback for behind the cooker and sink area. In fact not all materials will work for both areas, making it the perfect opportunity to play around with different designs.

In this kitchen smaller patterned tiles have been used to tile the alcove for the cooker. Instead of replicating this by the sink, six larger mismatched tiles have been chosen to create a striking design. If you do choose to mix your tiles, stick to the same colour palette or a similar design to tie the kitchen together.

8.Reflect light around with glass

Glamorous and practical, a glass splashback can make a style statement in a kitchen all on it’s own. Not only is is sleek option that will blend seamlessly into your kitchen decor and prove very easy to clean, but it will also help to bounce light around the room.

‘A bonus of reflective splashbacks, like glass, is their ability to bounce light around the room,’ says Hayley. ‘Install under cupboard lighting on wall units to reflect light around the room, creating atmosphere and ambience for cosy evenings in the kitchen.’

9. Keep things modern with a matt finish

A velvety matt finish is the perfect way to achieve a modern designer feel on a budget in your kitchen. You can get the look with matt finish tiles, or for an ultra modern look opt for laminate or a similar material for a smooth surface.

If you decided to go for the full matt look in your kitchen, add in a few glass items and other glossy accessories to help bounce light around and stop the room looking too flat.

10. Contrast your splashback with bright cabinets

This striking kitchen has gone above and beyond with its tiles. Instead of stopping before the cooker hood, the whole cooker area has been tiled in grey toned tiles.

Tiling the whole area ensures attention isn’t taken away from the striking blue cabinets which the grey tiles compliment perfectly. When using one colour of tile on a splashback, use a few shades in the same colour to soften the effect and add depth.

11. Go for a mosaic splashback

The attention is all in the detail. Small tiles are ideal for adding texture and decorative interest to kitchen walls. You can choose from a variety of styles varying in shape, size and colour.

A mosaic design doesn’t need to be over the top and fussy, for a more modern twist opt for small tiles in a simple colour scheme.

12. Create a chef-worthy kitchen with stainless steel

A stainless steel splashback is a classic choice for a reason. It’s easy to clean, stylish and will withstand any heat given off from the cooker. The material is incredibly versatile it can look traditional when paired with a wood cabinets, or modern when set alongside high gloss finishes.

What can I use instead of tiles in a kitchen?

As mentioned above there are a whole host of materials that you can use as a splashback instead of tiles, including glass, stainless steel, laminate and corian. Some of the alternatives are actually easier to clean and more affordable than tiles.

However, if you are looking for a good all rounder, Hayley suggests opting for glass. ‘A great all-round material for the purpose of a hob or sink splash back, glass is strong, low maintenance, durable and easy to clean.’

What is a budget friendly splashback option?

‘If you’re on a budget, consider a laminate splashback,’ suggests Hayley. ‘Don’t underestimate the style and possibilities that can be achieve with laminte in the kitchen. Magnet offers a chic selection of laminates to create a designer feel on a budget, including stunning Terrazzo and Veined Slated styles.’ However, do bear in mind that because of it’s plastic qualities laminate will not work behind a cooker.

Another affordable alternative to tiles that can be used behind the cooker is Tek Walls, as mentioned earlier. Available in a range of modern designs.

Whatever finish you choose, play to the material’s strength, adding a protective cover for less lardy finishes and backlighting or down lighting to make the most of texture and fine stone patterns.

