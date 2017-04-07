Easy living room updates you can do in a weekend

Ideal Home
By
14 images

Is your living room in need of an update? While an entire living room transformation may be a bit ambitious for an average weekend (ok, perhaps a Bank Holiday), there are lots of smaller decorating projects that really can be completed in a weekend.

If you love decorating your home as much as us, were sure that you’re always gathering new ideas for your home, whether its keeping beautiful ideas from favourites magazines or pinning images you love on to a moodboard.

These easy living room updates still make a great difference to the way you feel about your living space and if you get crafty by sewing your own cushions, or try a little bit of simple DIY  its also easy to achieve a great look, even if youre on a budget.

Why not paint some inexpensive wooden picture frames to display cherished family photographs or travel photos? This is a great way to create a colourful display on a neutral wall, or above a fireplace. If youve been inspired by a designer piece thats just out of budget (that gorgeous cushion youve had you eye on, perhaps?) get creative and either sew your own soft furnishings in a similar style, or update existing accessories. A classic checked cushion can easily be given a contemporary touch with an eye-catching bright pink trimming. Or, you might decide to brighten up an unloved corner (space under the stairs is top of our list) with a new table lamp with a colourful, handpainted lampshade.

Have fun with these simple but creative ideas that’ll ring the changes without turning into a full room redo. Be inspired by the gorgeous ideas in our photo gallery and start planning your next weekend project.

Living room with wallpaper mosiac shelving Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 1 of 14

Style up with wallpaper cuttings

Add interest to plain chest of drawers or open shelves.

How to: Cover drawer fronts or alcoves with geometric wallpaper. Pick alternating patterns for each space. Cut paper to size and use an all-in-one sealer, glue and finish to secure.

Get the look
Buy now: Wall paint, Gingham Claypaint, £36 for 2.5l, Earthborn
Buy now: Rug, Kashba Jewels rug, £259, Woven
Buy now: Armchair, Momo armchair, £250, Habitat
Buy now: Sideboard, Logan sideboard, £375, Next

Refresh your living room with spring colour Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 2 of 14

Refresh your living room with spring colour

Make a sofa the focal point and revive your living room with a fresh palette for spring.

How to: Paint the wall behind it in a soft pastel shade and swap old sofa cushions and throws for a new line-up in pretty co-ordinating colours.

Get the look
Buy now: Sofa, Bluebell sofa in Taupe, £1,340, Sofa.com

Image credit: Sofa.com
Create an uplifting desk area Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 3 of 14

Create an uplifting desk area

Give an old chair a new lease of life with a fresh coat of paint.

How to: Pick a eye-popping shade in a hardy egg shell and paint just the chair seat and back, leaving the legs unfinished for a contrasting effect. Finish the scene with a crisp white desk and enhance the bright tone with matching desk lamp and accessories.

Get the look
Buy now: Similar paint, Lemon Punch emulsion paint, £13.83 for 2.5l, Dulux from B&Q

Image credit: Polly Eltes
Living room window with window film Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 6 of 14

Revamp a window

Window film has moved on from text and simple graphics, as this antique map shows.

How to: This bespoke window film came pre-cut in window panel-sized pieces. Before applying the film, ensure the windows are squeaky clean. Begin at the bottom of each pane and carefully smooth out the glazing film.

Image credit: James Merrell
Living room with chimney breast and blue artisan tiles Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 7 of 14

Tile a chimney breast

Artisan tiles are too beautiful just for the bathroom – use them to add a neo-Moorish mood to the living room.

How to: Start tiling from above the mantel, or, if you don’t have one, start from a baton levelled with a spirit level (not the skirting or floor as these can be uneven).
Apply a thick layer of tile adhesive to the wall using a tile float (a metal spatula with a serracted edge). Use tile spacers, or, if the tiles are uneven, judge the space by eye. Grout tiles after placing them in position using a grouting float.

Image credit: James Merrell
Living room sofa with grey tartan cushion with pink trim Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 9 of 14

Add an elaborate trim to a cushion cover

For a super-modern finish in the living room, go for a bright trim on a neutral cushion – neon on grey, navy or black, say.

How to: Remove the pad and pin your chosen braiding around the edge of the top face, folding neat 45° angles at the corners, then hand stitch.

Image credit: James Merrell
Grey living room with side table and hand-painted lampshade Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 10 of 14

Hand-paint a lampshade

The painterly trend is easy to achieve – a few brush strokes and no artistic skill required. Why not have a go at updating your lampshade?

How to: Mark out your pattern in pencil before you begin, but ensure your fabric paint is undiluted so the marks don’t show through. Use a good-quality flat brush to create strokes on the lampshade. Allow it to dry before switching on the light.

Image credit: James Merrell
Living room with desk and blue tiled memo board Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 12 of 14

Make a cool memo board

These self-adhesive tiles can be built up into a shape and mix of colours that suit your living space.

How to: Ensure your wall surface is clean and dust-free – it might be worth washing with sugar soap if you are installing the tiles in a kitchen, for example.

Get the look
Buy now: Similar tiles, Bouf

Image credit: James Merrell
Living room door with green border Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 13 of 14

Create a chateau-worthy doorway

A wide border will add impact to an existing architrave and make period living room details, modern.

How to: Use low-tack masking tape to mask out a band around your door frame. Paint the band and wall decoration (before fixing it to the wall) using matt emulsion. When dry, paint out a small strip along the top of the band, and fix the wall decoration in place using No More Nails. Paint skirting in the same colour. If your skirting is narrower than your band, continue with the emulsion above it to create the same width of band.

Image credit: James Merrell

Ideal Home loves...

Refresh your living room with spring colour
Living room ideas

Easy living room updates you can do in a weekend
Garden ideas

Brilliant budget garden ideas that will boost your outdoor space without breaking the bank!
Craft room ideas
Home office ideas

Craft room ideas for creative days
Sewing room
Home office ideas

7 lovely sewing rooms to make you stitch with a smile
Shabby chic kitchen ideas
Kitchen ideas

Shabby chic kitchen ideas that are packed with character
Clothes airer
Utility room ideas

Novel ways with drying racks