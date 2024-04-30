IKEA's new hexagonal storage pouffe is already a fan favourite buy and it's only £12
And people are already loving the KJUGE pouffe’s ingenious design and bargain price point
IKEA rarely ever disappoints us with its designs marrying style with functionality and affordability. And the IKEA KJUGE pouffe, only recently launched in the UK, is no exception.
The pouffe’s multifunctional design is simple yet genius as it can be used in three different ways - as a footrest, an extra seat (it’s sturdier than it looks, if you’re worried about that) and for storage as the top is removable and the inside hollow. No IKEA hack needed as this technically is one in and of itself.
Boasting a stylish hexagonal shape, which can also be positioned into various arrangements if you decide to get a few of them, perhaps the best part about the ottoman is its shockingly low price - £12 and it’s yours.
IKEA's new KJUGE pouffe
IKEA has always been our go-to for budget-friendly, stylish furniture and homewares. But recently, the company has been killing it with new releases, pretty much ever since the anniversary Nytillverkad collection first came out last year and continues to feed us with continuous archival drops. And this year, the likes of the colourful and hugely popular Tesammans range has joined it.
But few of the newcomers have been as affordable as £12 for a storage and seating hybrid solution as the IKEA KJUGE pouffe is. And if you have one of the classic IKEA KALLAX bookshelves, which were recently dropped in price, then you can comfortably fit your KJUGE pouffe in one of the slots to store it away - in case you use it as an extra seat for guests and don’t always need it out or as a storage box for toys.
And despite its recent launch, customers are already loving it with reviews praising the pouffe’s easy assembly (it takes only a minute), sturdiness and stylishness.
One reviewer wrote, ‘I bought two - one in each colour - because I love hexagons and functional furniture. These ottomans are just a tad small / short compared to some other ottomans, so double check the dimensions. On the plus side, they are sturdier than I expected. I’ve bought other folding and storage ottomans that are more expensive and lower quality than these, so I’m happy with my purchase. No tools - assembles in less than a minute: just unfold the bottom, plop in the inner base, and slide on the seat top.’
All we’re hoping for at this point are additional colours to match with our existing sofas and chairs as at the moment, only black and blue colourways are available – we’re thinking a cream white or a more vibrant colour would work perfectly.
So if you too are searching for similar design by different colour options, then the alternatives above will work just as well – both for sitting and storage.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home decor and interiors, as well as trend-led pieces, shopping round-ups and more. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others. She feels that fashion and interiors are intrinsically connected – if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
