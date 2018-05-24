Aldi's on-trend pizza oven Is back by popular demand, just in time for the bank holiday entertaining

Did you miss out on last year’s Aldi pizza oven? Here’s your second chance to grab a slice of the action, as it’s back in stores from today! With temperatures set to sizzle this bank holiday weekend, it’s a welcome return for the mighty Gardenline 3-in-1 pizza oven. It had customers all fired up last summer, selling out in record time.

The on-trend pizza oven is available while stocks last, and as with all Specialbuys, once it’s gone, it’s gone. So if you don’t want to be left cheesed off by missing out again, get yourself down to your local Aldi ASAP. We’ve warned you!

You know you can always ‘crust’ us to bring you incredible deals, and this is no exception. Boasting all the cooking credentials you could need, at such a low price tag, it’s easy to see why this oven is an instant sell-out Specialbuy.

This supermarket model combines a pizza oven, barbecue and smoker all in one. Available for just £99.99, it’s the perfect way to bring a touch of Italian alfresco cooking to the back garden, without breaking the bank.

In store only: Gardenline 3-in-1 Pizza oven, £99, Aldi

The durable steel construction comes with a pizza stone to create the perfect crispy restaurant-worthy pizza.

The chrome-plated cooking grill is ideal for cooking for all your favourite BBQ meat and fish dishes. The design boasts two foldable side shelves, a temperature gauge, flue damper and air vents for temperature control, and a tray for collecting ash.

The 3-in-1 pizza oven has already sold out online, and it’s now only available in stores from today. It’s time to strike while the, er, oven’s hot on this one folks!