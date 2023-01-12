Aldi has announced a big change to its specialbuys - and we're heartbroken

Aldi has announced that it is axing its online delivery of Specialbuys later this year.

The Specialbuy aisle has long been an Ideal Home secret for sourcing on-trend furniture, cookware and even DIY supplies at amazing prices. We rejoiced when it recreated the aisle experience online with a home delivery option, with many cult homeware buys being available exclusively online.

We have waited in virtual queues to snap up the cult Aldi egg chair and the sellout Aldi heated airer. However, as of Autumn later this year, the only way to get your hands on a Specialbuy will be to head in-store to the middle of Aldi.

Aldi's cult egg chair was available to buy online (Image credit: TBC)

The decision to withdraw Aldi's online home delivery option will start with the store withdrawing its wine and spirits delivery later this month.

An Aldi spokesperson said: 'We keep our prices low by being the most efficient retailer in Britain and we have therefore taken the decision to stop selling wine and spirits online for home delivery from later this month.

'We will also stop selling our Specialbuys online for home delivery later this year.'

'We are working with our colleagues to understand the impact of this change for our people.

'This will involve exploring different options for our colleagues across Aldi.'

We have contacted Aldi for more information and will let you know the best way to get your hands on Specialbuys.