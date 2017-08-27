We all know the Aldi candles that were so good they became a permanent fixture on the supermarkets shelves, now they are launching reed diffusers to match

Following in the fragrant footsteps of the now famous scented candles comes a range of luxury Aldi reed diffusers. The candles, that Aldi themselves branded as the Jo Malone-rivalling luxury candles, were so popular they became a regularly stocked item. The three new diffusers have similarly been benchmarked against the premium brand but with a price tag of only £3.99, that offers a saving of 89 per cent compared to Jo Malone.

The new reed diffuser scents, set to transform our homes without breaking the bank, are Lime, Basil & Mandarin; Pomegranate Noir and Freesia & Pear. The first two are launching from Tuesday 5th September, with Freesia & pear joining two weeks later (19th September)

Read more: Back for good – the £4 candle that Aldi says rivals Jo Malone

John Davis at Aldi’s fragrance house, European Flavours & Fragrances comments, ‘Jo Malone is the trend-setter for home fragrances with their candle and reed diffuser perfumes. Lime, Basil & Mandarin and Pomegranate Noir and Freesia & Pear are now perfume classics. They evoke sophistication, style and quality which makes them so sought after. Our Perfumers have created the fragrances from the best ingredients sourced from around the world to give elegance, harmony and scent to your home’.

John goes on to say of the Lime, Basil & Mandarin scent, ‘This modern classic sent opens with bitter grapefruit, bergamot and juicy lime, with an unexpected twist of mandarin, white basil and flowers in the heart, resting on a base of patchouli, moss, woody amber and vetivert to conclude the composition’.

Related: Home fragrances – our favourite summer scents

Pomegranate Noir is described as, ‘ a delightful scent that opens with pink pepper, amber and black pepper, with delicious red berries, clove, green leaves and herbal accords entwined beautifully in the heart, and a base full of rich sandalwood, patchouli and smoky exotic woods.”

And last but not least is English Freesia & Pear, ‘This luscious scent opens with sweet ripe pears, lemon and bergamont, wrapped in a bouquet of roses, mandarin and watery accords, mellowed by soft musk, precious woods and violet leaves on the base.’ explains John.

Home fragrance is a huge market, who doesn’t love a scented candle right?! Reed diffusers somehow feel less ‘cool’ than the candle but they are far more practical and safe for most households. Not only are they not a safety hazard they provide constant fragrance as oppose to scented candles that really only smell when alight, you simply leave a diffuser on the side and the scent lasts for months on end. For these very reasons we’ll be picking up one of each fragrance for our own homes.

If you love Aldi you’ll be all too familiar with the phenomenon that is Specialbuys! Here at Ideal Home HQ we are slightly obsessed by these and make it a priority to stay ahead of the latest collections launching – of course to report back to you at home!

Read more: Latest Aldi Specialbuys

As with the range of premium candles, the luxury reed diffusers will only be available in stores – from Tuesday 5th September.