Currys PC World unveils £10k Ultimate Advent Calendar in time for Christmas

The Ultimate Advent Calendar – due to be unveiled this Wednesday 29th – will house 24 of this year’s most in-demand tech gifts, worth a whopping £10,000

The one-off Christmas ultimate advent calendar will be open to visitors of Westfield Stratford City shopping centre on Wednesday 29th November, with a chance to win one of 24 top prizes from top brands including Google, Dyson, Samsung and Sonos.

For one day only, visitors will be able to try their luck at unlocking one of the 24 advent boxes; if the key fits, the tech gift inside is theirs to take home, with an Nespresso Vertuo Coffee machine, Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer and Kitchenaid Artisan Stand Mixer all up for grabs.

The one-off Christmas advent calendar will be available for all shoppers to visit between 10am and 10pm on Wednesday 29th November, in Westfield Stratford City.

Don’t live in London? Shoppers who aren’t able to get down to the shopping centre will also have the chance to win the calendar’s contents online with two more sets of prizes up for grabs.

Matt Walburn, Brand and Communications Director, Currys PC World said: “Nothing beats marking the start of the Christmas countdown like opening that first door of your calendar, and what better to way to celebrate the festivities than with our ultimate version, filled with this year’s must-have tech.

“From the latest in-demand voice-controlled tech, cameras, and even a 32” TV, we’re excited to offer consumers the special chance to win one of these fantastic prizes this Christmas.”

With contents ranging in price from £29.99 for the Polaroid pen, up to £1,499 for the Microsoft Surface Book 2, the ultimate advent calendar is certainly something you won’t want to miss.

Will you be heading down to Westfield Stratford City this Wednesday? Go on, treat yourself!