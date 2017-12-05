As the phenomena that is The Elf on the Shelf hits our shores again this Christmas, here are a few places you may spot the scouting elf

Fresh from the North Pole for Christmas 2018, the official The Elf on the Shelf is back with a number of new additions. The Elf on the Shelf is a colossal hit with children and parents across the world.

The original children’s box set, Scout Elves at Play, is a fun-filled kit featuring a book that tells a tale of a secret elf sent by Santa to keep a watchful eye on children at Christmas time and report back to Father Christmas in the North Pole. With over 100 tips and tricks and 15 elf-sized tools to inspire Scout Elves it’s fun for all the family.

It’s a great Christmas tradition to start with your children when they are young and can be enjoyed by all the family.

Elf on the Shelf is back!

Throughout the book, a group of elves known as Santa’s Scout Elf Training Team offers advice to teach other Scout Elves how to fly, jump, hide and play in clever ways while visiting their families during the holidays. Making it easy for Scout Elves to create unforgettable moments in the family’s home, with lots of playful ideas.

The book also comes with an elf figurine that parents can secretly place around the house to watch over children.

Throughout the book, a group of elves known as Santa’s Scout Elf Training Team offers advice to teach other Scout Elves how to fly, jump, hide and play in clever ways while visiting their families during the holidays. Making it easy for Scout Elves to create unforgettable moments in the family’s home, with lots of playful ideas.

The book also comes with an elf figurine that parents can secretly place around the house to watch over children.

Buy now: Elf on the Shelf, £22.99, Argos

What’s new for Christmas 2018?

The festive new accessories have been created especially to inspire Scout Elves to show off their creative personalities for lots of memorable family moments.

Scout Elves at Play Stick Quick is a new addition, created to inspire Scout Elves to create quick-and-easy scenes throughout the season! With pop-up props, decorative tape and a book filled with ideas it’s sure to provide endless elf-inspired, family fun.

For craft enthusiasts there’s the new Scout Elves at Play Paper Crafts. This activity kit features 30 paper crafts, tips and tricks to create a world of 3D fun in your home.

Hiding the cheeky elf provides hours of entertainment, with some rather ingenious and creative photos surfacing online of what the elves get up to when no one’s watching!

Check out these Elf on the Shelf festive shelfie ideas…

Nestled between cookbooks and pots, the scout elf will watch as you bake mince pies and roast chestnuts with your children this Christmas.

This helpful pair have been tackling the laundry! Got to love house-proud elves to help at this busy time of year.

A helpful reminder for the kids to brush their teeth, but not so great for the bathroom mirror staying clean.

Uh oh! When elves trying to help with the housework goes wrong. (no elves were harmed in the taking of this photo we’re sure!)

The Christmas sweetie stash might not be entirely safe from these cheeky characters.

When the elves are not hiding they just love partaking in festive fun and games.

Take your shoes off children – the scout elves will know if you’ve trampled mud through the house.

Settled on a shelf in children’s bedrooms, the scout elf will know if kids aren’t going to bed when they’re asked to.

Selling over 8 million copies in America, the box set has previously been crowned number 1 bestseller by Wall Street Journal

and Publisher’s Weekly. The scout elf was even invited to join Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade extravaganza last year, being the first character from an independent publisher to join the parade since Peter Rabbit in 1901.

In the wake of its success across the pond, we cannot wait for the scout elf to make his UK appearance again this Christmas. We wonder what other spots and shelves you may find him watching from this year, and more importantly what he’ll get up to when our backs are turned!