Fancy treating yourself to the very best advent calendar this year? Why not! This way you’ll be counting down to Christmas in style – and in some cases, whilst enjoying a glass of prosecco, munching on vegan sweets, sipping delicious coffee or even giving to charity. Yes, we’ve found this year’s top advent calendars and they’re pretty brilliant if we do say so. Because your average chocolate advent calendar is sooooo 2012.

Our Christmas advent calendar roundup features everything from a Fortnum & Mason advent calendar to the best wine advent calendar, an option for coffee lovers and even the sought-after Yankee advent calendar. We’d suggest starting shopping for yours now, as the best ones always sell out first – and way ahead of Christmas. Just whatever you do, don’t leave it until the last week of November.

Start scrolling to wow your guests, show off on your Instagram stories or treat someone you love to a little pre-Christmas surprise. Here’s how you can make December a little less stressful, and a little more festive.

The best advent calendars

The best chocolate advent calendar

Fortnum’s Piccadilly Chocolate Advent Calendar

It’s official: the best chocolate advent calendar for 2021 goes to Fortnum & Mason. Their Piccadilly Chocolate Advent Calendar doesn’t just taste great, but it looks the part, too. Shaped and designed so as to look similar to their Picadilly store, inside this calendar you will find 24 small doors. Reach inside these doors and enjoy sumptuous chocolate for each day of December. These chocolates are made with a minimum of 35% cocoa solids and expertly crafted to tantalise your taste buds. Plus, there’s the bonus that this advent calendar will bring the wow factor to your kitchen – it also makes a lovely gift.

Buy now: Fortnum’s Piccadilly Chocolate Advent Calendar, £22, Fortnum & Mason

The best prosecco advent calendar

Freixenet 12-Day Sparkling Wine Christmas Countdown Advent Calendar

We’ve seen plenty of prosecco advent calendars in our time, but this one from Freixenet tops them all. Even if it does only have 12 boxes. Inside each drawer sits a 70cl bottle of Freixenet, ranging from their Negro Cavada to their Rosado Cava and their sparkling rose. For a bubbly treat in the lead up to Christmas, this advent calendar is here to keep you calm when there are approximately 1,000 things on your to-do list. Enjoy your glass and a half of bubbly in front of the TV, along with your dinner or with friends. This one’s going straight in our basket before it sells out.

Buy now: Freixenet 12-Day Sparkling Wine Christmas Countdown Advent Calendar, £60, QVC

The best luxury advent calendar

The White Company Beauty Advent Calendar

Yes, The White Company’s 2021 advent calendar is finally here. And it’s as gorgeous as we expected it to be. Think everything from shampoos to bath shots, sleep oils and even four candles – two of which are full-size with a 33-hour burn time – all inside. These beauty and home bits come in a range of scents from signature favourites to winter must-haves, from Seychelles to Lime & Bay and the to-die-for festive scent that is Fir Tree. Enveloped inside a white box that opens like a book with numbered drawers, The White Company’s advent calendar is as pretty as it is packed with goodies. This makes them understandably hard to get your hands on – more stock is expected at the end of October.

Buy now: Beauty Advent Calendar, £120, The White Company

The best candle advent calendar

Yankee Advent Book

If you are searching for a candle advent calendar for 2021, then you have landed in just the right place. This one from Yankee not only looks great as it’s designed to look like a book, but it is filled with a range of Yankee favourites. From their Snow in Love fragrance to Letters to Santa, Christmas Cookie and even Cinnamon Stick, all of their top festive fragrances come inside this advent calendar. There’s a mix of tea lights and votives, plus a votive holder included.

Buy now: Advent Book, £34.99, Yankee Candle

The best beauty advent calendar

Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar 2021

Amazon has truly upped their game this year with their 2021 beauty advent calendar. It’s packed with products from top brands including Neal’s Yard, L’Occitaine, Foreo, This Works, Real Techniques and more. Open this advent calendar each day in December to be greeted with a brilliant surprise, some of which are full-size, others sample size. We don’t want to ruin too much for you, but you’ll even find a Foreo Luna Play Mini behind one of the doors! Get yours whilst they’re still available.

The best wine advent calendar

Virgin Wines Mixed Wine Advent Calendar

Searching for a wine advent calendar? Whether it’s for yourself, to gift or perhaps it’s a treat for parents? Either way, this one from Virgin Wines is the best wine advent calendar you can buy for 2021. Why? It’s filled with bestselling wines from around the world – including limited edition bottles. It’s also mixed so that one day you’ll open a 20cl bottle of red, another day it could be white wine and the next rosé. There is, of course, sparkling included, too, and on the big day, you’ll open a full-size bottle of prosecco. What are you waiting for? Pre-order now for just £10.

Buy now: Mixed Wine Advent Calendar, £89.99, Virgin Wines

The best vegan advent calendar

Candy Kittens Christmas Advent Calendar

Buying an advent calendar for a vegan? It’s not all dairy-free chocolate, you know. Candy Kittens’ tree-shaped calendar is packed with vegan gourmet gummy sweets that are palm-oil free, too. The best part? You’ll get two sweets a day – minimum! – plus for every one of these advent trees you buy, they will plant an actual tree. Give something back to the environment with this vegan advent calendar. You won’t regret it!

Buy now: Candy Kittens Christmas Advent Calendar , £12, Amazon

The best advent calendar for DIYers

Draper 02431 Advent Calendar

Buy this advent calendar for the tool enthusiast in your life who loves DIY a tad too much. There’s a total of 54 pieces to collect, from 24 different doors. Think everything from drill bits to screwdrivers and even a storage case for everything to sit neatly inside.

Buy now: Draper 02431 Advent Calendar, £30.99, Amazon

The best coffee advent calendar

Pact Advent Calendar

Open each door of this Pact Advent Calendar to reveal a sachet of fresh coffee to start your day, the right way (caffeine-fuelled, obviously). This coffee advent calendar is filled with pre-ground coffee that’s perfect for brewing in your cafetière or Aeropress, plus each sachet is fully recyclable – and ethically sourced. A great way to spice up your morning brew in the run-up to Christmas, and to keep yourself awake after buying Christmas presents online at 2am. There’s everything from fruity coffees to dark coffees, bestsellers and more included.

Buy now: Pact Advent Calendar, £29.95, Pact Coffee

The best charity advent calendar

Love Cocoa Luxury Chocolate Truffle Charity Advent Calendar

If you are searching for an advent calendar that gives back, then Love Cocoa’s Charity Advent Calendar should be your first pick. Every penny of profits go straight to NHS Charities Together, whilst it’s filled with decadent chocolate truffles to count down to Christmas in tasty style. Every bite will make a difference, whilst this calendar is also plastic-free – just when you thought it couldn’t get any better.

Buy now: Love Cocoa Luxury Chocolate Truffle Charity Advent Calendar, £25, Love Cocoa

Which advent calendar will you be treating yourself to this year? There’s more to come on our list…