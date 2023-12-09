The best Christmas tree storage bags and boxes to keep your artificial tree safe until next December
The best Christmas tree storage to keep your artificial tree looking its best for many festive seasons to come
We know that as we’re edging closer and closer to Christmas day, you have plenty on your to-do list already. Presents, food, cleaning and last-minute touches to your decor surely among the many tasks. But one thing that you shouldn’t be skipping on is securing the best Christmas tree storage bag or box ahead of time to put away your best artificial Christmas tree once January comes around.
Knowing how to store a Christmas tree is crucial to the longevity of your tree. If you know how to store it properly, you can enjoy its fresh-looking branches for many years to come. If not though, it can result in damage, which will render your tree unusable or shabby-looking.
So to avoid such catastrophic scenarios, invest in one of the best storage bags or boxes instead to protect your tree. And we’ve rounded up our favourite ones for you below.
Best Christmas tree storage bags and boxes
Best overall
From the makers of one of our favourite faux trees, you can trust this storage bag is up to the job of protecting your tree. The handy bag includes extra space for decorations and is zip-locked, with sturdy cotton handles for easy manoeuvring.
Best for large trees
This tear-proof bag can fit up to a 9ft tree and comes with a five year warranty which will help to extend the life of your tree for many Christmas' to come.
Best budget option
A great affordable option, this storage bag is made from recycled plastic and includes a zip lock top and strong handles.
Best for average-sized trees
This box will fit a 6 to 7 ft tree and has two handy handles to easily move it around.
Best for secure storage
This storage box is strong and sturdy, ideal for stacking with other Christmas decoration boxes. And the secure latch handles make sure that northing will happen to your tree through the year.
Best for convenient access
This storage box is slightly different with it's side opening. However, it's ideal if you'd like an easy way to check in on your tree by popping the lid.
FAQs
Is it better to store a Christmas tree in a bag or box?
There is not a clear cut answer to this as it really depends on your storage space. Both come with their sets of pros and cons.
‘This comes down to preference, size of the tree and available storage space,’ says Siân Pelleschi, owner of Sorted! and APDO president. ‘In general, bags are easier to pack and can be more flexible and giving with the shape of the tree, however, boxes are more solid and durable offering long lasting protection – and often can be clear so you can easily see what’s in the box whilst in storage.’
The one clear no-no is keeping your tree in the original cardboard box it came in as cardboard is susceptible to mould, damp and pests that can easily get in and damage your tree.
What is the easiest way to store a Christmas tree?
When it comes to the easiest way to store a Christmas tree, Ben Wightman, product expert at Christmas Tree World, is a fan of storage bags.
‘The best and easiest way to store an artificial Christmas tree is by investing in a storage bag,’ he says. ‘Christmas tree bags are generally more space-efficient and flexible than their original packaging. You can find storage bags in different sizes to suit the tree that you have.’
How do you wrap a Christmas tree for storage?
When putting away your tree after Christmas is over, the method you use to store and wrap it is another crucial point that can seriously affect the longevity of your tree, similarly to the way you pack up and store your Christmas decorations.
‘When it’s time to say goodbye to another festive season, you should prep your Christmas tree for storage by wrapping the tree branches close to the tree's centre,’ Ben says. ‘Doing so will allow you to slip the tree pieces into a storage bag or box without much struggle.’
‘Depending on the size of your tree, you can use bungee cords, zip ties, or string to secure the branches of the tree to the frame. Do not wrap the branches too tightly. You do not want to create indents in the branches or make it hard to fluff out your tree next year.’
You can also wrap your tree in plastic wrap like this one from Amazon or some blankets to further protect it.
‘You might use plastic wrap to help keep moisture out of your tree. The plastic wrap will also help protect your tree from dust, insects, or nesting rodents. Once the branches are tied down, you can take the sections apart and store them,’ Ben concludes.
We wish you a successful and considered tree storing!
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
