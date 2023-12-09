The best Christmas tree storage bags and boxes to keep your artificial tree safe until next December

We know that as we’re edging closer and closer to Christmas day, you have plenty on your to-do list already. Presents, food, cleaning and last-minute touches to your decor surely among the many tasks. But one thing that you shouldn’t be skipping on is securing the best Christmas tree storage bag or box ahead of time to put away your best artificial Christmas tree once January comes around.

Knowing how to store a Christmas tree is crucial to the longevity of your tree. If you know how to store it properly, you can enjoy its fresh-looking branches for many years to come. If not though, it can result in damage, which will render your tree unusable or shabby-looking.

So to avoid such catastrophic scenarios, invest in one of the best storage bags or boxes instead to protect your tree. And we’ve rounded up our favourite ones for you below.

(Image credit: Garden Trading)

Best Christmas tree storage bags and boxes

FAQs

Is it better to store a Christmas tree in a bag or box? There is not a clear cut answer to this as it really depends on your storage space. Both come with their sets of pros and cons. ‘This comes down to preference, size of the tree and available storage space,’ says Siân Pelleschi, owner of Sorted! and APDO president. ‘In general, bags are easier to pack and can be more flexible and giving with the shape of the tree, however, boxes are more solid and durable offering long lasting protection – and often can be clear so you can easily see what’s in the box whilst in storage.’ The one clear no-no is keeping your tree in the original cardboard box it came in as cardboard is susceptible to mould, damp and pests that can easily get in and damage your tree.

(Image credit: The White Company)

What is the easiest way to store a Christmas tree? When it comes to the easiest way to store a Christmas tree, Ben Wightman, product expert at Christmas Tree World, is a fan of storage bags. ‘The best and easiest way to store an artificial Christmas tree is by investing in a storage bag,’ he says. ‘Christmas tree bags are generally more space-efficient and flexible than their original packaging. You can find storage bags in different sizes to suit the tree that you have.’

How do you wrap a Christmas tree for storage? When putting away your tree after Christmas is over, the method you use to store and wrap it is another crucial point that can seriously affect the longevity of your tree, similarly to the way you pack up and store your Christmas decorations. ‘When it’s time to say goodbye to another festive season, you should prep your Christmas tree for storage by wrapping the tree branches close to the tree's centre,’ Ben says. ‘Doing so will allow you to slip the tree pieces into a storage bag or box without much struggle.’ ‘Depending on the size of your tree, you can use bungee cords, zip ties, or string to secure the branches of the tree to the frame. Do not wrap the branches too tightly. You do not want to create indents in the branches or make it hard to fluff out your tree next year.’ You can also wrap your tree in plastic wrap like this one from Amazon or some blankets to further protect it. ‘You might use plastic wrap to help keep moisture out of your tree. The plastic wrap will also help protect your tree from dust, insects, or nesting rodents. Once the branches are tied down, you can take the sections apart and store them,’ Ben concludes.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

We wish you a successful and considered tree storing!