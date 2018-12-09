Christmas Eve box ideas – are you in the know on this latest festive tradition?

With the countdown well under way, it's time to start thinking about the goodies to fill these popular gift boxes

Christmas Eve boxes are the latest craze to find their way to our shores in recent years. With everyone from the big supermarkets to independent retailers stocking Christmas Eve gifts boxes, it’s never been easier to embrace this growing trend.

With online searches more than tripling since 2014, this year is expected to be the year we all think outside (or should that be inside) the box for Christmas Eve.

We all have our own little family traditions on Christmas Eve. From watching festive movies and hanging the stockings to leaving out mince pies, carrots and a tipple of sherry for Santa. Adding to that are the joy of Christmas Eve boxes.

It’s these traditions that add a touch of extra magic to Christmas .

New traditions: the best Christmas Eve boxes

The idea behind the Christmas Eve box is to create a gift set of all the things required to ensure the perfect family night before Christmas. You simply buy one of the specially design boxes and fill them with treats – from matching pyjamas sets, drinking chocolate, a festive DVD and seasonal crockery for Santa’s treats.

Our top 5 Christmas Eve box ideas

1. Christmas Pyjama sets

A set of pyjamas for the Christmas Eve box is a classic choice, to ensure the last sleep in done in style. With matching sets there’s a festive PJ for the whole family!

2. A cake kit



2. A cake kit

Bond over an afternoon of baking festive tasty treats with a cake kit. You can pick up easy-to-make kits that you simply add eggs and water and then bake – quite literally a piece of cake!

3. Festive DVD

Sit as a family and enjoy a Christmas movie. Whether you’re watching the most loveable Elf of all time find his way around New York city or Kevin causing chaos in Home Alone, laughter and feel-good vibes are guaranteed in equal measure with a much-loved movie.

4. Hot chocolate mug and kit

Warm your cockles and get cosy with a steaming hot mug of drinking chocolate. Buy them a new mug, then pick up a sachet or a jar of Hot Chocolate and some mini marshmallows. Add them to the box for an easy way to make everyone’s favourite bedtime drink.

5. Magical snow globe

The mesmerising snow globe is a Christmas favourite. Shake things up this year with a wonder Christmas scene to capture little imaginations.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas already.