Fancy living like royalty? This could be your chance...

An enormous French chateau in the heart of a famous wine region is going up for auction, with bidding starting at just one euro.

Chateau de Blancafort was built in 1453, with Romesque style turrets and a French Baroque façade added 200 years later, in the 17th Century.

The castle is an incredible 2100 sq m. It is set around a large courtyard, with six bedrooms and numerous reception rooms, as well as a guesthouse and various other outhouses.

The interior is adorned in 17th Century Louis XIII style, with dark walnut cabinets and upholstered chairs. For fans of this style, the furnishings and tapestries can be purchased separately.

Perhaps the most noteworthy feature of this 15th Century chateau is that it is in impeccable condition. According to William Mcintosh, European project sales manager for Concierge Auctions, the castle genuinely feels liveable.

Unlike many historic buildings that come up for sale or auction, it doesn’t need extensive modernisation as the current owners have already taken care of that.

Another important feature of the castle is its wine cellars, very appropriate and necessary for a home located in the Loire Valley, just thirty minutes from the famous Sancerre vineyards.

It is surrounded by 42 acres of sprawling French countryside, with perfectly manicured gardens and a large outdoor swimming pool in the immediate vicinity.

The nearby village of Blancafort is also steeped in 15th Century history, and looks just like the picturesque village from Beauty and the Beast!

The auction is taking place on October 19th through Concierge Auctions. The chateau was previously listed for €4.95 million, however with bidding starting at €1, it could you your turn to live like royalty.

Image credits: Concierge Auctions