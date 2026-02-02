How do you make a big house feel homely? For Samantha and her partner Edel, the answer came in the slow layering of colour, pattern and interest to create rooms that are stylish and striking, but still feel welcoming whenever they step inside.

The Edwardian villa in Northants sits behind wrought-iron gates on a tree-lined road. ‘The stunning façade and huge bay windows had me at first glance,' says Sam. 'It felt incredibly grand, but when we stepped inside, it was homely too, with beautiful proportions and a fireplace in nearly every room.’

A beautiful transformation

Walls in Knightsbridge, Little Greene

The house was in good condition when the couple moved in. Most of the renovation had been completed 10 years before, so there was no major structural work to be done – but the interiors felt too neutral for Samantha’s taste.

‘It wasn’t a blank canvas, but it wasn’t very ‘us’ either. The layout worked beautifully, and things like the kitchen and bathroom were in great condition, which really appealed to us. It was about softening the spaces and adding in the things we love – wallpaper, fabrics, antiques and art.’

Sam called on the expertise of interior designer Claire Botha from Geek Vintique to help refine her ideas in a few of the rooms. ‘She really understood what we were trying to achieve, which was something relaxed and refined, with just the right amount of drama,' says Sam.

Exterior



The red-brick Edwardian villa was built in 1902 and has five bedrooms. It was the property's proportions, and period details including high ceilings, large bay windows, stained glass windows and original floor tiles, that the couple fell for on first viewing.

Hallway

In the hallway, rich brown woodwork paired with a bold red gloss door has given the entrance a whole new identity.

‘That red door was a game changer,’ says Sam. ‘It completely transformed the feel of the space – and once we painted the surround to match, it looked so much grander.’

Sitting room

Walls in Long Acre, Mylands. Cushions from a selection at Fabrics and Papers

The living room, originally painted in a dark navy, has recently been refreshed in a deep blue-grey, and the once-disliked pewter fireplace is now painted to match the walls, transforming it from dominant to discreet.

‘Every room has its own personality, but there’s a thread that runs through the house – I like everything to feel considered, but not overly polished,’ Sam says. Her style blends time-worn finds with carefully chosen modern pieces, while patterned fabrics and vibrant wallpapers sit happily alongside natural textures and soothing wall colours – a combination that gives the house its timeless and collected feel.

‘Balancing old and new pieces makes a space more interesting; I just have to be careful not to tip too far into old-fashioned.’

Dining room

Walls painted in Axia, Atelier Ellis

The north-facing aspect in the dining room made the space naturally dark, but instead of fighting it, Sam embraced it.

A trio of foxed mirrors bounces around what little light there is, while rich brown tones, low lighting and a bold Persian rug create a cocooning feel. There's also a piano and a luxe velvet armchair to relax in.

‘It’s mostly used in the evenings for entertaining, so going darker felt right,’ Sam explains.

Kitchen

In the kitchen, once-orange wooden cabinets have been given a fresh lease of life with a soft blush hue, while the island was painted a grounding black.

Smart black worksurfaces and florring bring a modern-classic look to the prep and cooking area, while hardware in brushed brass adds a subtle chic finish.

Breakfast room



The breakfast room adjacent to the kitchen, right in the heart of the house, is the family’s most-used space.

Panelling and soft pink walls keep the room feeling cosy, while statement lighting and antique touches, like a gilt mirror gifted by Sam’s mum and a framed set of old prints from the Bolshoi Ballet, add character.

Main bedroom

Walls in Knightsbridge, Little Greene. Antique chaise reupholstered in Ian Sanderson velvet

The main bedroom feels calm and sophisticated, with a clever use of colour that makes the most of the available natural light.

The oversized headboard was made locally to suit the generous proportions of the space, while an antique chaise, reupholstered in velvet, inspired the room’s colour palette.

Guest bedroom

Hathersage'wallpaper and Lusso Garnet Velvet on the headboard, both Warner House. Venus table lamp, Pooky

The bold botanical wallpaper creates a striking backdrop for the deep red upholstered headboard in the guest bedroom.

‘We wanted our guest’s room to feel luxurious,’ says Sam, ‘so we added an armchair and an antique chest of drawers, dressed the bay window with a pelmet and floor-length curtains, and hung a chandelier, we bought from Laura Ashley over 20 years ago, to add in a touch of elegance.’