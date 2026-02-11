A derelict flower shop is now a small but perfect home

This petite but beautiful home has a unique history. It was previously part of a farm shop complex, so at one point it was a butchery and then it became a flower shop. Its owner, Iona Blackshaw, was renting in London and struggling to see a way onto the property ladder in the city. Then she found this little building for sale in the Cotswolds.

Fortunately for Iona, her brother-in-law, Pip Phillips, is an architect with his own practice in nearby Stroud.

‘I thought it might make a perfect first step on the property ladder,’ Iona explains, adding that it was Pip's architectural vision that convinced her it could be done. ‘It was quite a labour of love as it was semi-derelict. There were no inside facilities at all, not even a tap. It was just the barn.’

A small but mighty reno

When they were granted planning consent to change the use from commercial to residential, the team set to work. The original stonework and characterful beams were restored, and a mezzanine floor was added partway across the space for the bedroom.

‘We took out a third of the floor, so there is double-height space where the wood burner is, then we left just enough room for the bedroom to be upstairs,’ Iona says.

It cleverly increases the sense of space and further adds to the charm. The team also put in new glazing to the front with a full bank of glass doors, as well as a side door that leads out on the garden.

Adding character with vintage finds

It was about six months before Iona could move in and begin making the tiny house into a home with a mix of vintage, repurposed and upcycled pieces.

‘My taste is quite eclectic; it's a mixture of family bits and found items,’ she says. 'I find it more satisfying to find something in a charity shop, or on eBay or Facebook Marketplace, than buying something that's been pre-curated.'

She also admits to being a collector of kitchen accessories and props; something that comes with her career as a food, prop and still-life stylist. A vintage school cupboard provides the perfect storage, with decorative tableware viewed through the glass panels and less attractive items hidden behind closed doors underneath.

Exterior

What was once an old florist’s unit has been transformed into a characterful home and workspace for Iona. Vintage planters and olive trees in terracotta pots adds to to the aesthetic of the exterior.

Living area

Iona has strategically zoned an area for relaxing, with a sofa and a couple of armchairs positioned around the wood-burning stove. Classic plaid blankets and slubby linen cushions add texture and warmth and a dash of relaxed country style, further complemented by the wood flooring that runs throughout the open-plan space.

Living room storage

Small, yet perfectly formed, Iona’s home feels generous in size despite its neat proportions of around 600 square feet of living space. The abundance of daylight also means she can use it as a photography space. ‘It's wonderful that I can use it for work, so I'm very lucky that it functions both as home and shoot space.

The vintage cupboard was painted a warm butter yellow shade by Iona and is used to store and display favourite ceramics and props for food shoots.

Kitchen

The galley kitchen is perfectly complemented by a freestanding island unit, a pantry storage cupboard and a utility cupboard where the washing machine is hidden behind a fabric curtain.

The kitchen island is painted green and lends a sharp pop of colour to the interior. Iona’s numerous recipe books are neatly tucked underneath alongside a handy storage basket.

Kitchen details

Compact in size, the kitchen boasts some lovely small-space storage solutions, including slender shelving that fit neatly on the side of the cupboard. A handy hanging rail and assortment of vintage wooden boards, utensils and decorative ceramics add charm to the small space.

Dining area

An antique drop-leaf table provides the perfect small-space dining solution and has been stripped back to reveal the warm tones of the wood grain. A couple of elegant dining chairs and a country style three-legged oak milking stool that can be tucked underneath when not in use complete the look. The paintings of Iona's whippets, Marnie and Olive, are by her sister, who is an artist.

Bedroom

The bedroom mezzanine area is accessed by a spiral staircase. The architects have cleverly used one of the original structural beams as the boundary to the space, adding tongue-and-groove panelling as textural detail. It creates a superbly characterful headboard.

Iona has kept the colours and materials simple with soft linens in warm neutral tones for a calm, cocooning effect.

Bedroom storage

Custom-built open shelves and a hanging cubicle maximise the amount of storage space available. Iona loves baskets and has used a selection in different shapes and sizes to great effect to create a flexible storage solution for clothes, shoes and accessories, while also creating a lovely display of natural texture and reassuring sense of order in the small space.

Shower room

The shower room/cloakroom is neatly tucked at the back of the open-plan space. Iona has opted for a luxurious feel with marble tiles and an earthy pink shade on the walls. A wall-mounted basin adds a sense of airiness.

