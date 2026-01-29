This converted clothes shop and cafe is now a cool family home

They opened up the jumbled rooms to create a lighter, larger space

This Victorian property was once a shop, with a house attached. Today, the two parts have been integrated to form a family home, complete with kitchen, utility, dining room, ground floor and top-floor sitting rooms, studio, six bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Julia, who works in fashion education and interiors, her partner, Dan, and their two children moving here in 2018, after swapping London for a slower pace of life in the Malvern Hills.

From shop to living space

room with white painted wood panel walls, green floral sofa and large haberdashery cabinet

A decade before, the main house had served as a clothes shop and café, leaving behind odd additions such as fitting rooms and partitions. Julia and Dan set about restoring flow. ‘We knocked out a jumble of loft rooms to create a lighter, more open space,’ she explains.

Their approach to renovation has been careful and considered. ‘We don’t rip things out for the sake of it,’ Julia explains. ‘We’ve revealed floorboards, kept original details, and tried to make the most of what was already here.’

They've also repurposed the former shop into a creative space, where they hold screen-printing workshops, wreath-making sessions, pop-ups and parties. 'Our vision was always a family home, with plenty of room for making, playing, and hosting friends,' Julia says.

Exterior

Victorian four-storey property wiht brick facade and external staircase

With a striking double shop-front façade, Julia and Dan’s home may appear modest from the roadside, but inside it reveals three full floors of spacious living and has a self-contained garden flat, currently used as a holiday let.

Sitting room

sitting room with wood panelled walls and pale grey corner sofa with square cushions

Walls and woodwork in School House White, Farrow & Ball

The interiors are an eclectic but harmonious blend of rustic woods, mid-century shapes, Victorian charm, pops of colour, woven textures and flea-market treasures.

‘We only buy things that speak to us,’ Julia explains. ‘Second-hand finds stop us being too precious and encourage more creative choices.’

In the sitting room, modern rustic style is blended with subtle Scandi-vintage touches. Panelling the walls keeps the room distinct from the adjacent diner.

Dining room

dining room with wooden table, clear plastic chairs and white jug with branches on table

Möckelby oak dining table and Tobias chairs, both Ikea

Simple but eclectic, the dining room features a contemporary wooden table and clear Perspex chairs, alongside rustic wooden doors and a textural rush rug.

The large artwork pulls the eye to the end of the room and creates a dramatic focal point in the space.

Kitchen

kitchen with white metro tiles, green range cooker, brass tap and wall cupboard with glasses inside

Walls and woodwork in Strong White, Farrow & Ball

The couple inherited the built-in cupboards and generous island in the kitchen – but the space awaits their dream transformation.

kitchen with large white corner cupboard and white island with white countertop and two pendant lights above

‘One day we’ll knock through to the shopfront and create a larger kitchen using vintage fittings and apothecary cupboards,’ Julia says.

Studio

room with white wood panelled walls decorated with plates and artworks, with shelf holding large wicker baskets

Julia, who works in fashion education and interiors, uses the old shop front as her studio when working on design projects, whether for clients or her own home.

The cabinet is an ex-shop haberdashery display unit bought from a local department store refit sale. The large wooden drawers are filled with fabric swatches, tile samples and paint colour cards.

Top sitting room

loft room with slanted ceiling and window decorated with vintage chair and plan chest

By stripping back old carpets to reveal the original floorboards and opening up a maze of small loft rooms, the space has been transformed into a bright, airy retreat.

Main bedroom

bedroom with pink painted walls and double bed with patchwork quilt, with lamps on either side and photographs hung on wall above bed

Walls painted in Pink Ground and Skimming Stone, both Farrow & Ball

Julia has layered her favourite elements – natural materials, soft tones, and vintage treasures – into a bedroom that feels both pretty and full of character.

Guest bedroom

bedroom with white painted walls and metal double bed with quilt

Tucked away at the top of the house, the guest bedroom combines old and new pieces to create a timeless vintage look.

Daughter's bedroom

bedroom with green painted feature wall above bed with framed artwork

Julia and Dan made the children’s bedrooms their first renovation priority, wanting them to feel comfortable and at home from the very start.

Bathroom

A top floor bathroom has been given a makeover with classic tongue-and-groove panelling and Metro-style tiles.

