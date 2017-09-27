7 hotel baths with beautiful views

Prepare to get wrinkly – these bathroom views will keep you in the tub for hours

Is your idea of heaven being able to shut the door on the world and sink into a warm bath full of bubbles? Well, we’ve found something better. How about relaxing in a bath full of bubbles but keeping the door to the world wide open… or a window anyway?

These beautiful bathrooms in i-escape.com hotels and self-catering properties across the world are positioned perfectly for guests to enjoy, and let you experience stunning views whilst soaking the day away. Which would you choose?

The Fallen Angel, Cornwall

New in April 2017, this romantic one-bedroom cottage occupies a steep plot overlooking the harbour. Inside, traditional North African ornaments mingle with contemporary features – an egg-shaped wood-burner, a Sonos sound system, and best of all, a freestanding steel bathtub right in front of a huge picture window. Fill ‘er up, then gaze over the picturesque rooftops of Mousehole and watch the sun set.

Book now: From £245 per night, based 2 sharing the cottage on a self-catering basis

Bambu Indha, Bali

Bambu Indha is an extraordinary eco-chic retreat made up of antique Javanese houses set in an organic garden with natural pool and magnificent rice field views. One of the houses – Afrika – has an enormous handmade copper bath. For the ultimate immersion with the tropical surroundings, just roll up the bathroom’s junk-style blinds to look out across the paddy fields while bathing.

Book now: From £70 per night, based on two sharing a house on a bed and breakfast basis

Croft 103, Scotland

These two secluded self-catering boltholes are at the very tip of Scotland – a land of soaring mountains, aquamarine seas, and views that stretch for miles under a vast sky. There are two clawfoot baths in each croft, one inside, one outside on a huge terrace so you can soak under a starry sky. Choose the latter and we’ll award you top marks for bravery!

Come in winter and you may see the Northern Lights.

Book now: From £240 per night, based on two sharing a cottage on an accommodation only basis

Number Thirty Eight, Bristol

Although this upmarket B&B is currently undergoing a refurb, when complete the bathrooms will still offer the same amazing views over Bristol.

Set in Clifton, just north of the city centre, it feels like a glamorous townhouse home-from-home with enormous bay windows, a suntrap terrace and 10 gorgeous bedrooms. Take a dip in the top-floor tub and soak up the sweeping cityscape through the windows with the Cathedral-like tower of the university in the distance. For stylish city stopovers and weekend breaks, it’s hard to beat.

Book now: From £130 per night, from November 2017, based on two sharing a house on a bed and breakfast basis

Barford Beach House, North Cornwall

New for summer 2017 and a short stroll from Widemouth Bay, this six-bedroom super-house takes Cornwall rentals to another level. Overlooking the ocean, this larch-clad beauty mixes hard-edged modernity with the owners’ special brand of wittily upcycled, planet-friendly, rustic-meets-contemporary design. The ‘Big Daddy’ Master Suite has a shiny William Holland brass bath with a cheeky port hole view of the breaking waves outside.

Book now: From £525 per night, based on up to 16 sharing a house on a self-catering basis

El Silencio Lodge and Spa, Costa Rica

Hidden in its own cloud forest reserve, this place is all about rest and relaxation, with chic design, imaginative organic food, and one of the finest spas in Costa Rica. The rooms are elegant and take in the glorious nature that surrounds you. Calling birds, lush forest, and wide skies can all be enjoyed from a private hot tub.

Book now: From £230 per night, based on two sharing a suite on a bed and breakfast basis

Hotel Glymur, Iceland

Technically, it’s not a bath tub but a hot-tub with an incredible view– so this place is worth a mention. It’s located in a colourful, small and homely hotel, where the staff are welcoming, the atmosphere laid-back, and the food delicious. A great base for hiking, whale-watching or midnight golfing. Certainly watching the Aurora Borealis from the geothermal hot tubs is an almost magical experience.

Book now: From £207 per night, based on two sharing a room on a bed and breakfast basis

Let’s just hope there are plenty of complimentary hotel toiletries to go around!