Dunelm has just launched a heatwave-busting bed sheet that's only £9 – it will help eliminate hot and sweaty nights during the heatwave
Too hot and sweaty at night? Your bed sheets could be the problem, and Dunelm has a solution
According to weather forecasters, the temperature in parts of Britain is predicted to hit 27°C this week. That's great news for sun worshippers, but less welcome news for those of us who struggle with overheating at night. Dunelm has launched a hot weather-friendly cotton bed sheet to make getting off to sleep easier.
I'm a hot sleeper, and I don't enjoy those hot and sweaty nights mid-heatwave when I was tossing and turning, trying to get to sleep.
However, thankfully, since becoming Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've learnt plenty of tricks on how to stay cool in bed. I now know that some simple swaps can instantly cool down a bed, and choosing the right bed sheets is one of them.
The good news? Dunelm has just launched a heatwave-busting bed sheet that's only £9, and it's in the form of the brand's new Pure Cotton Fitted Sheet.
Why is this sheet any different from what might currently be on your bed? Because it's made from 100% cotton, and that makes all the difference in avoiding a hot and sweaty sleep.
No matter whether you prefer fitted or flat sheets, what you might not have realised when you picked up your last pack of bedsheets is that all bedding is not created equal.
The most affordable sheets (and duvet covers and pillowcases) on the market tend to be made from polyester or a cotton and polyester mix.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Unlike cotton or linen, which are natural fibres that come from plants, polyester is a synthetic material that is made from petroleum or oil.
Polyester bedding is affordable – and therefore very popular with shoppers looking for low-cost bedding – and it's also very easy to care for. Polyester or polycotton sheets can usually be washed at high temperatures and dry quickly, so they're particularly popular for kids' bedding.
However, polyester bedding lacks breathability, which can make for a hot and sticky sleep. Not what you need in heatwave weather.
In contrast, cotton or linen sheets are naturally breathable. This means air can flow through them and body heat and humidity can escape rather than being trapped in the bed. The result is a far cooler and more breathable sleep.
Pure cotton sheets will cost more than a polyester or a polycotton mix, but as Dunelm's Pure Cotton Fitted Sheets prove, they can still be budget-friendly if you know where to shop.
Shop pure cotton bed sheets
Dunelm's Pure Cotton Fitted Sheets are the most affordable 100% cotton sheets I've come across. They're also available in over 40 colour options!
In contrast, Habitat's Pure Cotton 200TC White Fitted Sheet are more expensive, and only come in four colourways.
Swapping to pure cotton bed sheets rather than sheets made from polyester or a polycotton mix is one of the easiest and cheapest tricks to employ if you want a cooler sleep, but, of course, the rest of your bed setup matters too.
Next time you think about where to buy bedding, consider opting for a pure cotton duvet cover as well. Dunelm's matching Pure Cotton Plain Dye Duvet Cover and Pure Cotton Pillowcases are also very affordable and come in 35 matching shades.
The key thing to remember when shopping for this type of cooling bedding is to look for 100% cotton fabric. (You could also invest in the best linen bed sheets, but cotton is usually the far more affordable material of the two).
If a cool sleep is important to you, avoid polyester sheets altogether, but also be wary of polycotton, 'cotton mix', or 'cotton rich' bedding. These tend to be a hybrid of cotton and polyester, which will sleep a little cooler than pure polyester – but not cool enough in this hot sleeper's opinion!
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last four years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
The one-year decluttering method is the key to clearing garden clutter this bank holiday – experts say it’s one of the simplest approaches
Banish garden clutter with this simple and effective method
By Kezia Reynolds
-
'We were keen to buy a small country retreat to escape to'
This Devon cottage has brought balance and calm to the owners' busy working lives
By Marisha Taylor
-
Find out how much a party wall surveyor costs now to avoid any nasty surprises later
In some cases, hiring a party wall surveyor will be unavoidable – our guide explains how much to set aside for their services
By Natasha Brinsmead
-
Is your porch missing something to sit on? These 7 porch seating ideas will solve that issue for you in style
These are the top porch seating ideas to make your space more functional and stylish at the same time
By Sara Hesikova
-
I failed my no-buy month because of this Primark tableware collection - it looks so much more expensive than it is
My tablescape has never looked better - without taking a hit to my budget
By Holly Cockburn
-
Kilner's butter churner is back in stock – here's why it sold out in the first place
Make your own butter by hand with this fun addition to your kitchen gadget collection
By Molly Cleary
-
I won't gatekeep – Magimix's new small kitchen-friendly mini chopper is my secret to delicious lazy dinners
My homemade pesto pasta has never been better
By Holly Cockburn
-
'I've now bought 3 different colours' – my favourite affordable linen bedding is currently half-price, and the 5-star reviews speak for themselves
The half-price linen bedding that owners can't stop raving about
By Amy Lockwood
-
Want to cook like Jamie Oliver? This is the top-rated casserole he uses from his own collection all the time on Instagram
Jamie's collaboration with Tefal has led to this casserole dish getting the best user reviews I've ever seen
By Molly Cleary
-
I’ve found a stunning £40 buy that rivals Le Creuset at Wilko - this casserole dish is a dead ringer for one of the most summery colourways
You just can't beat finding a great Le Creuset alternative
By Kezia Reynolds
-
This beautiful mixing bowl is the unexpected star of so many kitchens – including Mary Berry's and the Bake Off tent
This earthenware bowl proves that you don't have to spend a huge amount for a classic kitchen addition
By Molly Cleary