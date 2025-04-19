The 6 outdoor lights from Habitat that I'm choosing between to make my outdoor space look more expensive this summer

A garden with a black and dark grey outdoor lounge set, a patterned outdoor rug and a fire pit
As a home and garden writer, I’m always on the lookout for stylish yet affordable options to spruce up my garden. In doing so, I stumbled across a number of designer-looking outdoor lights and lamps from high-street favourite Habitat that immediately wowed me.

I've been on the hunt for new lighting for my garden to get it ready for relaxing in and hosting this summer. I always find that the best-looking gardens always include smart garden lighting ideas that turn patios and decks into an extra room that can be used for summer drinks and BBQ gatherings.

I’ve been looking to add some elegant black metal lanterns to my patio, but with the wall-mounted options at The White Company coming in at £175 per sconce, this was quite a bit more than I was looking to spend. So, you can imagine my excitement when I spotted a sleek and minimal black metal lantern for just £15 at Habitat.

Habitat solar lantern light

(Image credit: Habitat)

In fact, I prefer its oversized filament bulb to the more expensive options, which is another definite win. Let’s just say, I can’t wait to add a few to my garden in anticipation of the (hopefully) warmer weather.

And it wasn’t the only outdoor lamp at Habitat to catch my eye. I’ve rounded up another 6 hidden gems that I'm choosing between to layer up in my garden this summer.

Rattan outdoor table lamp
Habitat
Habitat Warm White Solar Rattan Effect Table Lamp

Rattan continues to be a huge garden trend, and this stylish solar-powered rattan table lamp has quickly made its way to the top of my ever-growing garden wishlist. With three brightness levels, it’s perfect for adding some warm ambience or providing enough light to dine al fresco later in the evening.

Rattan outdoor floor lamp
Habitat
Habitat Solar Rattan Floor Lamp

Wireless outdoor floor lamps are set to be a big trend for summer 2025 and this one is perfect for making an outdoor seating area look more expensive by blurring the boundary between indoors and outdoors. This lamp is also solar-powered, so you don't need to worry about batteries or charging.

Habitat 30 Warm White Bulb Festoon Light
Habitat
Habitat 30 Warm White Bulb Festoon Light

A great way to add some immediate interest to any outdoor space is with a set of festoon lights, and these look so much more expensive than their £35 price tag. Emitting a warm, white light, string these up over a cosy seating area for that restaurant terrace look.

Habitat Warm White Solar Stake Lights - Set of 10
Habitat
Habitat Warm White Solar Stake Lights - Set of 10

Looking to elevate a patio or line your driveway to make it a bit more attractive? These charming solar stake lights look so much more elegant and expensive than their price tag. And a lot of that has to do with the dainty but considered nature of them. Consider adding a few to your flower bed ideas to showcase and highlight your beautiful blooms.

Red and smoked glass pendant outdoor lamp
Habitat
Habitat Solar Smoked Glass Hanging Light - Pack of 2

An emerging trend from last summer was hanging pendant lights over outdoor dining tables or from a pergola. This pack of two hanging pendant lights feature a wonderful smoked glass finish paired with a sizeable bulb. They are perfect for layering with table lamps.

White globe outdoor lamp
Habitat
Habitat Solar Mood Light

If, like me, you’ve had your eye on a solar mood light, you’ll know that they typically cost upwards of £100 at the likes of DunelmBut Habitat’s is currently down to £20. Even at its full price of £25, it’s an absolute steal. You can switch between a variety of colours, and I love its similarity in looks to the popular Habitat Caliban XL lamp.

Whichever garden lighting you choose, ‘layering is key,’ says Habitat’s Head of Buying (Seasonal), Leanne Fox. You’ll want to ‘combine ambient lighting like hanging lights or lanterns with task lighting such as spotlights or wall-mounted fixtures.’ It’s also important to focus on key areas, like pathways, seating zones and specific features, to ensure that you’re casting a soft and welcoming glow instead of any harsh spots or overly bright areas.

‘Don’t be afraid to mix materials and finishes - think rattan lanterns, matte black lamps, or smoked glass fixtures to add interest,’ she explains. ‘Play with scale to also complement your space, whether it's cosy or refined, to create an inviting outdoor atmosphere.’

Do you have a favourite from the outdoor lamps I'm choosing between?

