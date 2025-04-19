The 6 outdoor lights from Habitat that I'm choosing between to make my outdoor space look more expensive this summer

As a home and garden writer, I’m always on the lookout for stylish yet affordable options to spruce up my garden. In doing so, I stumbled across a number of designer-looking outdoor lights and lamps from high-street favourite Habitat that immediately wowed me.

I've been on the hunt for new lighting for my garden to get it ready for relaxing in and hosting this summer. I always find that the best-looking gardens always include smart garden lighting ideas that turn patios and decks into an extra room that can be used for summer drinks and BBQ gatherings.

I’ve been looking to add some elegant black metal lanterns to my patio, but with the wall-mounted options at The White Company coming in at £175 per sconce, this was quite a bit more than I was looking to spend. So, you can imagine my excitement when I spotted a sleek and minimal black metal lantern for just £15 at Habitat.

(Image credit: Habitat)

In fact, I prefer its oversized filament bulb to the more expensive options, which is another definite win. Let’s just say, I can’t wait to add a few to my garden in anticipation of the (hopefully) warmer weather.

And it wasn’t the only outdoor lamp at Habitat to catch my eye. I’ve rounded up another 6 hidden gems that I'm choosing between to layer up in my garden this summer.

Whichever garden lighting you choose, ‘layering is key,’ says Habitat’s Head of Buying (Seasonal), Leanne Fox. You’ll want to ‘combine ambient lighting like hanging lights or lanterns with task lighting such as spotlights or wall-mounted fixtures.’ It’s also important to focus on key areas, like pathways, seating zones and specific features, to ensure that you’re casting a soft and welcoming glow instead of any harsh spots or overly bright areas.

‘Don’t be afraid to mix materials and finishes - think rattan lanterns, matte black lamps, or smoked glass fixtures to add interest,’ she explains. ‘Play with scale to also complement your space, whether it's cosy or refined, to create an inviting outdoor atmosphere.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Do you have a favourite from the outdoor lamps I'm choosing between?