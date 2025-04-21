Shoppers can’t get enough of The Range’s lemon tree, but I’ve found an even cheaper bestseller at B&Q - it’s perfect for a Mediterranean look

Shoppers have been flocking to The Range to nab their £25 lemon trees, but I’ve found an even cheaper alternative. At just £18.99, B&Q's Citrus Fruit Lemon Potted Plant .

It’s probably not gone unnoticed, but Mediterranean garden ideas are booming in popularity right now, and adding a lemon tree to your garden is an easy way to nail the trend.

If you don’t want to go to the effort of growing a lemon tree from seed , buying a potted tree is an easier option and will allow you to enjoy fresh lemons this summer.

B&Q Citrus Fruit Lemon Potted Plant X 3 £18.99 at B&Q This tree is self-fertile and doesn't require a pollination partner. Supplied as pot grown plants in 9cm nursery pots, you should pot in a container using a mix of ericaceous compost and neutral, soil based compost. They can take a year to establish, but the fresh, waxy fruit is worth it.

Announcing the sale of lemon and orange trees on social media, The Range’s fruit trees have been a popular choice for shoppers this year. But noticing the lemon tree was no longer available for sale online, I tracked down this £18.99 B&Q lemon tree, which is even cheaper than The Range’s

The Citrus Fruit Lemon Potted Plant is ideal for conservatories and sheltered summer patios. It produces large, thick-skinned lemons, and between April and June, it has beautiful scented white flowers.

Lemon trees are generally considered to be the best indoor trees because of their love of warm temperatures, but you can move them outside during hot summer days.

(Image credit: Getty)

'Lemon trees love the sunshine, so it's crucial that you place your shop-bought tree next to a window that receives plenty of sunlight - ideally a south-facing window. It's also important to avoid areas near radiators or draughty spots so that the tree doesn't dry out,’ Sophie King , Ideal Home’s Garden Editor advises when you first bring your lemon tree home.

To keep your lemon tree happy, B&Q recommends watering freely during the summer and feeding it once a month during spring and summer with good-quality plant feed (such as this Citrus Focus fertiliser from Amazon). It will take a year for the tree to establish, but by next summer, you could be enjoying beautiful home-grown fruit.

Shop lemon trees

Dobies Lemon (citrus Fruit) £11.99 at Dobies Producing large yellow lemons from July until November, this lemon tree will eventually grow to 3m tall. Patch Plants Lemon Tree £25 at Patch Plants This tree likes bright sunlight and mosit soil so place it a a south-facig window and water if the top two inches of soil are dry. Patch Plants Red Lemon Tree £65 at Patch Plants A red lemon tree will become a serious talking point for your guests - espcially if you use it for cocktail garnishes!

If you’ve been hoping to add some Mediterranean sunshine to your home and garden, B&Q’s lemon tree is a great, affordable buy. I know I’ve been tempted to pick it up, have you?