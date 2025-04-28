‘Städdag’ is the Swedish cleaning method I’ve been using to clean my home for months — this is why I’ll never clean any other way

As I’m Ideal Home’s editor for all things cleaning, you’d think that I love cleaning. But while I do love finding new cleaning hacks and enjoying a sparkling home by the time I’m done, I’ve often found the actual process pretty dull, stressful and time-consuming. That all changed when I started using the Städdag cleaning method, though.

In the past, I’ve always adhered to a daily cleaning schedule because that’s what my English mum taught me to do. But over the past few years, I’ve become increasingly aware of other countries’ methods of running a home. I’ve started using the Lüften German ritual to improve airflow and prevent damp, and I’ve even given Swedish death cleaning a whirl - and no, it’s not as sinister as it sounds.

So, when I learned of another Scandinavian cleaning method - the ‘Städdag’ cleaning method - I knew I wanted to try it out for myself. And now I honestly don’t see myself ever going back.

What is the Städdag cleaning method?

In essence, the Städdag cleaning method isn’t too dissimilar to the popular Sunday reset trend you see making the rounds on social media. The main differences, however, are the day you complete the cleaning tasks and the intentions behind the cleaning.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

Henrique Conceicao, Area Manager, Total Clean , explains, ‘The Swedish Städdag concept is a brilliant approach to keeping the home clean and organised, and it’s something that really aligns with the growing trend of mindful living. Essentially, it’s a day dedicated to cleaning, but with a deeper focus on decluttering and maintaining a sense of calm throughout the home.’

In Swedish culture, this day is typically a Saturday, but Städdag isn’t something you do by yourself. Instead, this Scandinavian cleaning method focuses on communal spirit, where whole families and communities come together to clean their shared spaces and share the responsibility of these tasks with a common goal.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

This is echoed by Laura Harnett, Founder of eco-cleaning brand, Seep , who says, ‘The great thing about the Städdag Swedish cleaning trend is it's about community and everyone pitching in to help clean communal areas in the house or street. It's a social way of cleaning that has benefits beyond the functional purpose. It means the job of cleaning doesn't fall on one person, and that everyone takes some responsibility for cleaning.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Städdag isn’t about just cleaning for cleaning’s sake, though. It combines intention and mindfulness with the practical side of cleaning so that you can clean even when you’re overwhelmed without making the situation worse.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Ben Robertson)

‘What makes Städdag so effective is its holistic approach,’ says Henrique. ‘It’s not just about wiping surfaces; it's about taking time to address those areas that are often overlooked, like reorganising spaces and cleaning with intention.’

As someone who often struggles with the mental load of running a house and maintaining a distinct work/life balance, the whole Städdag concept really stood out to me for so many reasons. And I’m so glad I tried it out for myself.

What happened when I tried the Städdag cleaning method in my own home

As I live in a house with just one other human and a dog who sadly doesn’t have the opposable thumbs needed to mop the floors or dust the blinds, I don’t exactly have a community of people to help clean.

Instead, my husband and I used to split the cleaning tasks between us. He cleaned the bathroom and the kitchen, and I cleaned the rest of the house, did all the vacuuming (I am Ideal Home’s Vacuum Expert , after all), and all of the dusting.

We also used to complete these tasks whenever we each got the chance, which was usually separately and spread throughout the week. As a result, it often felt like one of us was always cleaning - so when I learned of ‘Städdag’, I decided that we needed to switch things up and work together on a single day.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

Now? I won’t clean my home any other way. Every Saturday morning, we pop on some music and spend around 1-2 hours cleaning the whole house from top to bottom as a team, consciously cleaning everything that needs to be cleaned. By around 10am, we’re done and ready to enjoy the rest of the weekend in a clean, clutter-free home.

Alongside this, we’ve got our evenings back to take the dog on longer walks, watch an extra episode of the TV show we’re binge-watching, head out for a weekday date night, or just read a book for once. And despite my initial reservations that the house would get dirty throughout the week, we’ve managed to last the whole week without needing to do any major top-ups (aside from a few clean-ups with one of the best handheld vacuums to catch crumbs).

In fact, I feel like I have my cleaning regime in check more than I ever have before, and my home (and my head) feel cleaner than it has in the past. So, the Städdag way of life is definitely one for me and my home, and I’ve since recommended it to all of my friends and family.

My Städdag cleaning toolbox

So, will you be giving the Städdag Swedish cleaning method a try? Let me know how you get on!