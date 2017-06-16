So it looks like you’ll be getting your shopping from Ikea delivered by Amazon in the near future

Somebody pinch us! Ikea furniture delivered to your door could be closer than you think. But will Amazon do the assembling too?

There are so many things we love about Ikea – the affordable prices, the cool Scandi design and, of course, the meatballs – but the logistics of getting the goods back to your home can be a major ordeal.

But all that queuing and hauling could soon come to an end as Ikea has indicated they could start selling through third party companies like Amazon.

Shopping! Home trends in 2017: stay ahead of the curve with these shopping must-haves

Imagine ordering a Billy bookcase or a must-have piece from their always on-trend collections and having it delivered to your front door on the very next day.

No more piling in the car and trying to squeeze everything in the back – seats lowered and boot barely closing – after getting carried away in the soft furnishing aisles.



There’s a reason we love Ikea – and the Billy bookcase, of course!

MPU 01 Desktop

Just a one-click order with our favourite yellow website and you can rest easy in the knowledge that your order will be delivered with the same level of service that we’ve become pretty reliant on, if we’re honest about it. Plus, of course, those deliveries should be free of charge for Amazon Prime customers.

In a move to grow online sales the Swedish company said they would like to start testing a partnership as soon as 2018 (that’s next year – if you can believe that!).

More inspiration: Ikea hacks you have to try

In an interview with Reuters, Inter Ikea Group’s Chief Executive Torbjorn Loof said “we will test and pilot, to see ‘what does this mean, what does digital shopping look like in future and what do digital shopping centres mean?”.’

“On digital platforms, we only sell our products through our own website, and there we also see that the competitive landscape is changing,” Loof said.

MPU 02



Us in Ikea: What do you mean by ‘too many cushions’? These are from the Jassa range.

While he would not confirm which platforms they would be testing on, Reuters have predicted that the two biggest retail networks in the world – Amazon and their Chinese rivals Alibaba – were the most likely partners.

With same day delivery – and, in the future, within the hour delivery – becoming the norm for busy shoppers it makes total sense for Ikea to get on board.

More smart shopping news: Amazon’s game-changing summer store will ensure you’re never caught out by the rain again

And we are definitely in favour!