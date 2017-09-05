The super-sassy online emporium of expressive homeware is about to reveal their first ever coffee table book, Extraordinary Interiors. It's simply gorgeous and we've got you a sneak peek...

The coolest and quirkiest online Aladdin’s Cave of homeware have put pen to paper to release a fabulous new interiors book that only the trendiest coffee tables dare display.

That’s right, we are excited to reveal that Rockett St George website co-founders Jane Rockett and Lucy St George have put their insanely stylish decorating know-how down on glossy paper.

Working with stylish publishing company, Ryland Peters and Small, the dream team has produced a new book, Extraordinary Interiors: Show-Stopping Looks For Beautiful Rooms.

The hardcover book contains eight chapters full of full of advice and inspiration. Jane and Lucy aim to empower and motivate reader to be adventurous with their planning and decorating to create the the interiors of their dreams.

They also share their decorating mistakes, along with their triumphs, to guide readers through tricky interior design decisions. And there are top tips on how to achieve magical, surprising and inviting homes.

As well as being full of advice, the pair commissioned photographer, Debi Treloar, to showcase – in true Rockett St George style – 12 beautiful and cutting edge houses. Best of all, we get to see inside of the homes owned by the co-founders.

We’ve been lucky enough to have been given a sneak preview of the book to drool over. It’s a sumptuous exhibit of dark and distinctive rooms that are dripping with shabby glamour and luxury. We’ve picked this gorgeous extract so you, too, can whet your decorating appetites.

