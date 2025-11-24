I'm sharing my little black book of lighting – where I find big statement pieces at prices much smaller than you'd imagine

Home decorator and content creator Grace H is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on colourful home design, mixing vintage pieces with new and making personality-filled spaces. See the rest of her articles here.

Choosing the right lighting for your home is surprisingly tricky. There are so many decisions to make: Should you aim for a timeless design, or follow a trend? How much is too much to spend and is it genuinely worth the investment? Then, of course, there’s the age-old debate: warm white or cool white bulbs (the answer is always warm white in my opinion).

While I'm certainly no lighting professional, I am a passionate enthusiast, and I wanted to share some of my favourite perspectives and products. For this article, I'm diving straight into the world of the often-dreaded 'big light' - that main, central ceiling fixture that is often so hard to get right.

I’m deliberately ignoring spotlights. Frankly, I think they should be banned - a bit harsh, perhaps, but they just don't tickle my aesthetic tastebuds. However, if you absolutely must have them, make them chic, like the sleek Baylis brass options from Corston or these budget-friendly bronze spotlights from John Lewis .

Now, for my most important caveat: my firm belief is that the main ceiling fixture should almost never actually be turned on and exists purely for the aesthetics of the room. I jest... kind of…

The Unbeatable Classic Globe

I'm a strong believer that you can never go wrong with a globe light. I'm not talking about those alarmingly bright white paper lanterns (too stark; instant student accommodation flashback). Instead, look for a softly textured option or a paper version in an off-white shade - preferably with a contrasting colourful cable to inject a shot of modern personality. Maybe even throw in a brass ceiling rose…

Pieces like the Holborn Opal from industry favourite brand, Jim Lawrence, offers guaranteed, timeless elegance. For a softer, more textured look, we chose the Fibre Silk Globe from Lighting Lover for our spare room. I adore the quiet simplicity it brings, preventing a busy space from feeling overwhelmed, and its perfect diffusion casts a beautifully serene glow which works so perfectly for a bedroom.

Size Matters - we went big, and I urge you to do the same. Never skimp on the size. There’s nothing worse than a tiny pendant floating around, looking lost in space. Trust me: it's always worth saving up to get the scale absolutely right.

Elevated Form & Sculptural Statements

If you want a twist on the classic globe, look for simplicity with a point of difference - maybe a fun shape (I love the petal shape in our bedroom) or an interesting sculptural element, like the brass arm on our Rockett St George hallway light . The Onion light from Pooky (a brilliant go-to for statement lighting) and Graham & Green's Akira light perfectly illustrate how form can elevate a simple design.

And forever sitting on my dream wish list is a swirly Murano glass Candy ceiling lamp from Mille Fiori . Yes, it’s an investment, but these are genuine works of art that demand attention. If the Murano price tag is too steep, the Oka Nimbus is a great dupe. It’s the wrong scale for a single large room but a set of three would look absolutely incredible grouped over a kitchen island. For another fun, striped beauty, check out the Okapi light from John Lewis .

I’m also completely obsessed with the steam-bent wood of the Tom Raffield Skipper Pendant . When they released new colourways, I’ve never moved so quickly to purchase! We wanted a genuine 'wow' factor on our landing, and these pieces certainly deliver a sense of drama, especially when the surrounding decor is pared back.

The Warmth of Natural Materials

Sculptural impact doesn't have to mean cold. Opt instead for the beautiful, tactile quality of rattan. There’s a reason interior designers universally lean on the Matilda Goad Rattan Wave shade in projects - it’s a simple texture that just works! We recently introduced it into our home, and it immediately added instant warmth and beautiful texture.

For rattan designs in unusual, stunning forms, check out Hatslip's Luna pendant shade . Or, for a truly grand statement, Neptune's Athena Chandelier is another excellent choice. I love how Yasamin from @overdale_house has used the Athena to bring incredible warmth and depth to her living room.

Modern Meets Art Deco

For a sleek take on classic style, look to Spark & Bell's Art Deco-inspired lighting. They execute modern design with an elegant twist, perfectly exemplified by the Arc Stemmed Pendant or the Petal Pendant . While the focus here is mainly on ceiling fixtures, it’s worth noting that Spark & Bell also offers unconventional but interesting wall lights that deserve attention.

The Chandelier Reimagined

I confess I’m not typically a chandelier person, but the modern interpretations completely continue to inspire. This gorgeous piece, seen in Sheree’s (@chez.shez) home, is the perfect example. I love how the pink glass vibrantly pops against the deep, cola-coloured walls, making it playful and fun yet timeless with a distinct twist.

For a true dose of drama, why not go for an absolute showstopper? Take this statement piece from David Hunt Lighting in @melanielissackinteriors' home. Mel selected these bespoke colours herself, and the striking combination of orange and blue certainly packs a powerful punch. What an entrance!

I admire how Lou from @notaperioddrama introduced this Dowsing & Reynolds frosted glass Bubble chandelier into her home office. You can go as big or as small as you need by adding more baubles – so clever! Lou’s choice to continue this beautiful lighting element throughout the rest of her home creates a brilliant thread of design consistency.

Soft Focus: Fabric and Texture

Don't underestimate the power of a simple lampshade. Whether you choose a pleated, patterned, empire, or straight silhouette, an oversized fabric shade is a brilliant way to introduce soft texture and a bold new pattern into a room. The key to making this look luxe. Always upgrade the basic white plastic pendant kit - Jim Lawrence is my go-to for quality pendant fittings .

We have an Alice Palmer Pantry light in our dining room, and while its vintage charm might not be everyone's cup of tea, it perfectly captures the aesthetic I adore. Similarly, Beata Heuman's Paper Bag pendant , as seen in Emily from @doingupdenbigh's downstairs loo, is a true investment piece, but its stunning, whimsical design is worth every penny.

Low Ceilings, High Style: Flush Mounts

When ceiling height is a constraint, flush-mount lighting is the elegant solution. They've come a long way since the questionable glass styles of the 90s! Often a necessity for bathrooms or low-ceilinged areas, modern flush mounts now offer incredible design variety.

For a contemporary option, look at this Ottino flush pendant from Lights and Lamps , perfect for a bedroom, or the textured Wabi-Sabi fabric beauty from Daisy Aston . For those on a budget, Dunelm's Savannah light is a smart, budget- friendly choice.

The Clover brass flush fitting from Pooky is a timeless fixture that instantly adds a layer of quiet elegance. But my absolute favourite, which we've used in our own home, is the White Flower flush ceiling light from House Of. It's fun, playful, and casts the most stunning, delicate shadow dance across the ceiling.

High Street Heroes: Where to Shop Smart

You don't need to break the bank for high-impact lighting. The high street is stepping up its game, offering fantastic designs at accessible prices. M&S is currently knocking it out of the park with recent lighting collections, while Zara Home is a brilliant source, particularly if you lean toward the 'textured minimalist' aesthetic. Don't overlook Dunelm, and keep an eye on John Lewis, which continues to elevate its lighting offering dramatically.

There are so many companies offering fantastic lighting across every price point right now - I had to actively restrain myself from sharing hundreds of images (lighting is easily one of my most-asked question on Instagram!).

I hope this deep dive into statement ceiling lights was useful. If you enjoyed this, let me know, as I'm just as eager to share my love of table lamps and floor lights next!