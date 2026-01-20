How to plan the perfect cosy and comforting home ready to hunker down in for the rest of winter

Meet the experts Abigail Ahern, designer, author and founder of Abigail Ahern ‘Living rooms are of course top of the list, but for me every single room has my cosy-core lens over it, so as I transition from room to room, I get such a sense of cosiness, which feeds into my wellbeing.’ Bethan John, brand director of The British Blanket Company ‘A cosy home is all about layering your home with texture, warmth, lighting and personality so it feels lived-in and loved.’ Claire Horn, interior designer at Nkuku ‘Cosiness can be created through more than just cushions and throws. Consider adding rugs, textured fabrics, and natural elements like seasonal dried flowers or greenery.’

Who doesn’t love a cosy space to retreat to at this time of year? A place to hibernate from the outside world… but if your home isn’t hitting the mark, how can you turn up the cosy factor? We asked two designers and a blanket expert to share their secrets to a cosy home.

‘A cosy home wraps you up the moment you step through the door,’ says Bethan. ‘It’s not about perfection, but how the spaces in your home make you feel relaxed, safe and at ease.’

Abigail agrees: ‘Our surroundings have such an effect on us, so it’s helpful to create havens of relaxation – from our living rooms to dining rooms and bedrooms – as an escape from the pressures of life.’

(Image credit: Abigail Ahern)

Make the living room the heart of your cosy home

‘Your living room can be the centre of cosiness in your home, somewhere to simply pull the curtains, and feel cocooned from the world outside,’ says Bethan. ‘A cosy living room will give you that feeling of instant relaxation from the moment you walk in,’ she says.

‘A thoughtful living room layout, blending texture and warmth with the furniture and accessories, invites you to exhale, sit and stay a while. And yes,’ she adds, ‘It can be both a space to entertain and snuggle up to watch a movie, you just need to be flexible.’

‘Oversized sofas, chairs that you can sink into, slubby pouffes, ottomans and soft woven cushions take centre stage in a cosy scheme for us,’ says Abigail.

‘I love a corner sofa – for both socialising and cosying up for a movie,’ says Claire, ‘but I do also love a unique accent chair that offers a mix of textures.’

(Image credit: Marks and Spencer)

Create a cocooning flow

But cosy isn’t just for the obvious bedroom and living room spaces. ‘In your hallway, a console table styled with a soft glow table lamp, curated artwork and a welcoming rug instantly sets a cosy tone,’ says Claire. ‘It’s a simple yet elegant way to make the home feel warm and lived in from the moment you walk through the door.’

Bethan adds: ‘Texture is one of the most effective ways to make your home feel cosier, but it doesn’t stop with cushions and throws. Bring smaller touches into your kitchen, too, like a woven basket here or a wooden tray there, with even ceramics, such as hand-thrown pottery or oversized mugs, adding that tactile warmth. Mixing and matching textures across materials will make a space feel really rich and inviting.’

Dark colours also absorb light, instantly creating a sense of depth, intrigue and warmth Abigail Ahern, designer, author and founder of Abigail Ahern

Choose a comforting palette

‘When it comes to colour, I would opt for darker paint colours as they evoke such a feeling of comfort and cosiness, particularly if you choose those on the warmer side of the colour wheel. Wallpapers with textured finishes have such a tactile quality and will enhance the feeling of warmth, too,’ says Abigail.

(Image credit: Secret Linen Store)

‘I would go for a colour you love, that’s beautiful to you, and use it to drench the room,’ says Claire. ‘I’d use warm-toned neutrals like clay or linen, then add depth with natural materials: wood, wool, jute. Then just a few warmer accent colours like rust, moss green or soft tobacco in soft furnishings or artwork can change the mood completely.’

Incorporating a mix of fabrics throughout the home adds both comfort and character Claire Horn, interior designer at Nkuku

Build up the cosy layers

When it comes to lighting, our experts recommend thinking in layers. ‘Vary the height of lights and pop any centralised fitting on a dimmer,’ says Abigail. ‘I often think we under-light spaces, but if you look at the coolest hotels around the world for inspo, you’ll find they always overdose on lighting to give beautiful pockets of warmth.’

Claire adds, ‘The choice of bulb also plays a crucial role, with warm white light ones enhancing the inviting feel. I’d use slightly brighter bulbs to provide functional lighting for floor lamps, striking a balance between comfort and practicality.’

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Rugs are a must, as Claire explains: ‘A large textured rug adds depth and softness to the space but also provides warmth and comfort underfoot. The tactile quality of a well-chosen rug enhances the overall sense of cosiness, making the room feel inviting and layered.’

Bethan also stresses the importance of getting the right size of rug: ‘Go for a generous rug that everything can sit on, not just float around.’ Abigail adds, ‘I’m obsessed with rugs as they add such warmth and visual appeal and also act as instant focal points.’ ‘A fire is lovely if you have one, but it’s far from essential,’ says Bethan. ‘Blankets add warmth and cosiness instantly.’

Abigail says, ‘No fire? Overdose on texture, lay down beautiful rugs, ramp up the lighting with lots of soft glow lamps, hang some large-scale artwork or mirror on the walls and soften up surfaces with natural materials.’

Finish with super-soft accessories

Abigail says, ‘Inject personality into your space with candles, portable lamps, lanterns, trays, sculptures… they all work to make the room feel more dynamic and engaging.’

Bethan agrees: ‘I love collecting vintage pieces, so trays are great for bringing together little still-lifes on a side table, such as a beautifully bound book, a piece of handmade pottery and a sprig of something foraged.’

Claire concludes: ‘Don’t forget candles. They provide a warm, ambient glow that enhances the overall cosy mood of a room.’

(Image credit: Furniture Village)

Need to know...Cosying up your living room in the afternoon

Bethan John of The British Blanket Company shares her tips

Fake a fire by clustering LED candles or intertwining fairy lights with foliage.

Bring out the blankets! Drape a wool blanket over the back of your sofa, or pop a rolled-up one in a basket.

Rearrange your furniture, pulling seating closer together for a more intimate feel.

Transition your home fragrances, switching to warmer, woody scents.