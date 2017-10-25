Traditional wooden toys are back in fashion

George Home is reporting a huge growth in sales of traditional wooden toys in the run up to Christmas

New research from high street hero George Home reveals that online searches of wooden toys are up 250 per cent year-on-year, far outnumbering their plastic counterparts.

Forget gadgets and gizmos, this Christmas Santa’s list is far more likely to be filled with traditional wooden toys as parents encourage children to play the old fashioned way.

‘In a market dominated by technology and plastic toys, the George Home wooden collection encourages traditional child play. Wooden toys are designed for entertaining as well as educating young minds,’ explains George Home Buying manager Gemma Begin. ‘Wooden toys are known to develop skills, imaginations and encourage role play whilst incorporating real life skills. They also allow for children to play in groups or on their own, creating a calming, peaceful atmosphere compared with noisy, battery-operated toys.’

The dream wooden toy kitchen…

Feed their imaginations with a fully equipped toy kitchen. This super stylish piece beautifully emanates the real thing – just look at the on-trend brass details and the metro tiles! The design shows a move on from the classic vintage look most associated with playtime kitchens; it’s a style conscious update for the modern day – in cool grey and trendy mint green.

Buy now: Kitchen with Washing Machine, £65



Buy now: Wooden Deluxe Kitchen, £40

How does it compare on price? Known for great value, George Home doesn’t disappoint, with this smaller version priced at £40 compared to similar toy kitchens on sale for £93 at John Lewis, £59 at Ikea and £110 at Great little Trading Company.

Doing the laundry has never looked so appealing thanks to this charming washing machine design complete with pull out detergent drawer, moveable dials, working door and ironing station on the side.

Buy now: Washing machine coming soon…

In true representation of the modern fridge, this toy design features an inbuilt drinks dispenser and chalkboard shopping list – totally cool, don’t you think?

Buy now: (Sold as part of set) Kitchen with Washing Machine and Fridge, £80



To keep play safe, all the wooden toys in this range are easy to assemble and painted in toy safe paint.