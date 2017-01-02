Planning a big project? Don’t start work without this advice from Amazing Spaces presenter, George Clarke

George Clarke has seen his fair share of big projects thanks to Amazing Spaces, his hit Channel 4 show that wows us week in, week out.

So, who better to share some pearls of wisdom for your next big project?

Whether you’re converting your loft, extending your kitchen or digging down into the basement, don’t start your planning without George’s expert advice, covering everything from how to add the most value to your home to bringing a project in bang on budget (yes, it can be done!).

Need some inspiration? Don’t miss our top kitchen trends for 2017, and what’s going to be big in bathrooms this year.