The 5 best climbing plants to cover an ugly fence, add privacy, and beautify your garden
Transform your boring garden fence into a vibrant display with one of these stunning climbing plants
When you're sat out in your garden, you'll absolutely want to be surrounded by all things beautiful – which is why it's such a good idea to source out the best climbing plants to cover an ugly fence!
Guaranteed to brighten up even the dullest of fence panels, you can train climbing plants to cover yours with fabulous flowers and foliage. And, if you're feeling particularly savvy, you can ramp up the privacy by planting yours as an extra layer of garden screening, too.
Thankfully, if you want to use easy climbing plants to add depth and dimension to your garden (not to mention some fabulous fragrance, too), we're here to help...
The best climbing plants to cover an ugly fence
While your soil type and the direction the fence faces are obviously going to impact your choices somewhat, there are plenty of climbers out there that will work in your garden.
And, before you start to worry that you don't have the space for one, don't: this is one of those small garden landscaping ideas that suits any and all outdoor spaces, as you're working vertically rather than horizontally.
'Boring garden fences can be completely transformed into vibrant spaces bursting with colour when you add climbing plants to your garden,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.
Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.
With that in mind, then, here are some of the best climbing plants to cover an ugly fence, add some much-needed privacy, and keep things looking picture-perfect, too.
1. Wisteria
Wisteria sinensis 'Amethyst'
Easily one of the best climbing plants to cover an ugly fence, not to mention the most instantly recognisable, the stunning wisteria is absolutely one to consider if you're in the market for a new climber.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
'Few climbing plants rival the beauty of wisteria when in full bloom with its cascades of fragrant, lavender, blue, or white flowers,' says Morris.
'There are two types of wisteria that are commonly grown in the UK – wisteria floribunda and wisteria sinensis (available from Hopes Grove Nurseries). Whichever you decide to plant, ensure you use moist, well-drained soil and position it in either a south-facing or west-facing direction.'
2. Climbing hydrangea
Hydrangea anomala subsp. petiolaris
If you're looking to spruce up your ugly garden fence, look no further than the climbing hydrangea!
'Climbing hydrangeas grow well with a degree of shade, making them well-suited for east- and north-facing gardens,' say the clever people at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).
'They also grow well in most soils provided they are reasonably moist and fertile.'
This writer can give the not-so-humble hydrangea her shining star of approval, especially if you're in the market for a fast-growing climbing plant that will fare well in a pot; her container-bound hydrangea has scrambled almost halfway up her house in under 12 months!
3. Honeysuckle
Lonicera × heckrottii 'Gold Flame'
'Lonicera (honeysuckle) is another brilliant type of climbing plant if you want to hide away your ugly fences, renowned for its sweet-scented flowers and rapid growth,' promises Morris.
'Lonicera is generally unfussy when it comes to soil acidity levels, thriving in everything from an alkaline to acidic nature, and can be planted in either full sun or partial shade.'
Just be sure to take note of when to prune honeysuckle if you want to keep yours looking its very best all year round.
4. Ivy
If you're looking for a living wall that a) won't blow your budget, and b) will grow incredibly quickly, you might like to consider checking out some ivy garden ideas.
'This easy evergreen often goes overlooked, but it boasts some surprisingly pretty foliage, not to mention some speedy growing power,' says Christopher O'Donoghue, one of the co-directors at Gardens Revived.
A gardener with over a decade of experience under his belt, Christopher set up Gardens Revived with his brother, Andrew, in 2018 to create a thriving family business. Together, they have worked on residential gardens, listed buildings and gardens, flower shows and large estates with some exceeding 70 acres – many with historical significance.
'It also flowers much later in the year than other plants, so it's brilliant for pollinators and wildlife garden ideas alike,' he adds.
Where to buy ivy:
- Crocus: a brilliant selection of ivy plants
- Thompson & Morgan: many different ivy varieties
- Amazon: a surprising abundance of ivy plants
5. Star jasmine
Trachelospermum jasminoides
'Trachelospermum, commonly referred to as Star Jasmine, is an excellent versatile evergreen climber, producing masses of scented star-like small flowers in mid to late summer,' says Morris, promising this is one of the best climbing plants to cover an ugly fence for that very reason.
'It's a fairly hardy plant, thriving in free draining soil of moderate to high fertility, full sun or dappled shade, as long as it is sheltered from cold drying winds. You can get many types, from Trachelospermum Pink Showers (available at Hopes Grove Nurseries) to Trachelospermum Jaminoides Star Of Toscane (also available at Hopes Grove Nurseries), and fully grown, they can reach anywhere between 1 and 9 meters!'
Consider us sold.
FAQs
What is the fastest growing plant to cover a fence?
If you're looking for a very fast-growing climbing plant to cover an ugly fence, you might consider the Russian vine from Crocus (also known as the mile-a-minute plant).
'These climbers will cover your fence with a froth of pink-tinged white flowers in the summer,' says Christopher O'Donoghue with Gardens Revived. 'However, be sure to plant them with caution as they are extremely vigorous growers and have the potential to become a nuisance, especially as they tend to choke any other plants in their path.'
Climbing roses are also a good option, if you don't mind showing them a little TLC in the form of pruning and deadheading.
What is the best plant to cover a fence quickly?
Clematis, honeysuckle, and rambling roses are usually considered to be the best plants to cover a fence quickly, thanks to their uncanny ability to climb and creep so quickly.
If you're looking for something that will add some colour over the winter months, however, it's worth considering the not-so-humble ivy: these useful pollinators will keep your garden looking green all year round, thanks to their glossy foliage.
Now that you know our pick of the best climbing plants to cover an ugly fence, all that's left to do is decide which one works best for your garden aesthetic – and get to work planting it, of course.
Good luck!
Kayleigh Dray became Ideal Home’s Acting Content Editor in the spring of 2023, and is very excited to get to work. She joins the team after a decade-long career working as a journalist and editor across a number of leading lifestyle brands, both in-house and as a freelancer.
-
10 accent colour ideas that will add flair and style to any room
Give your home a refresh with one of these eye-catching accent colours
By Sophie Warren-Smith
-
What is a Shaker kitchen? Everything you need to know about this classic kitchen design
This is where this timeless kitchen style originated from and how to style it for the modern day
By Holly Cockburn
-
Sarah Beeny shares the small affordable luxury she keeps in her kitchen– ‘It's more for the eyes'
We've been persuaded to add one to our kitchen ASAP
By Sara Hesikova