Ninja's brand new DoubleStack air fryer is on sale on Amazon - get your hands on it before anyone else does

Ninja's new star product is officially on sale for the first time, giving you access to a split-level air fryer for your kitchen for less. Thanks to this Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer deal on Amazon, you can save on the latest innovation in the world of the best air fryers.

Now available for £252.04, down from £269.99 at Amazon, the Ninja Double Stack is the first air fryer of its kind that has cooking drawers stacked on top of each other rather than side by side, marking a move away from the best dual zone air fryers.

At the launch of this air fryer back in February, as detailed in our first look at the Ninja double stack air fryer, I saw a demo of how the Double Stack works, and got to find out more about why the design should make it Ninja's best air fryer yet. Here's why you'll want to shop this deal before it inevitably sells out.

Amazon's Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer deal

Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer | Was £269.99, now £252.04 at Amazon



Ninja's newest air fryer, which has vertical drawers and 4 different cooking levels available is a game changer in the cooking world. It's the next innovation on the air fryer scene.

With a 9.5 litre capacity in total, the Ninja Double Stack XL is both a space saver (thanks to its design) and still plenty big enough to cater to an entire family. It has six cooking functions all in all, as all of the best Ninja air fryers do, in order to replace multiple appliances in one go.

Getting a sneak peek of the new Ninja Double Stack at Ninja's conference. (Image credit: Future/Molly Cleary)

The most impressive thing I noticed about this air fryer when I watched the demonstration of it was that you can cook four different foods altogether thanks to the included cooking racks. Previously, you'd have to buy these sorts of air fryer accessories yourself additionally, so it's great that Ninja has integrated them in.

Even better, though the drawers are stacked, you can in fact fit a whole 1.5kg chicken in one of them for the quickest roast dinner you've ever made. Overall, Ninja claims this air fryer can cater to 8 people at a time.

A post shared by Ninja Kitchen UK A photo posted by ninjakitchenuk on

As with all of Ninja's innovations, the brand tends to set in motion new air fryer designs across the whole market. We've already tried another split level air fryer from another brand to see how it measured up, as detailed in our Daewoo 11L Space Saving Split Drawer Air Fryer review, and it's fair to say that we were pretty impressed.

So, if you fancy this Ninja version for yourself, we guess all that's left to do is measure up a space for it on your worktop.