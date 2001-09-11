5 playful and stylish ways to use tiles to transform your home

Promotional feature with Topps Tiles



Gone are the days when tiles were something you’d only ever consider putting in your bathroom or using as a kitchen splashback – they’re now being used on everything from walls to floors and everything inbetween to make the ultimate décor statement.

That’s why we’ve rounded up five of our favourite tile project ideas that promise to up the style stakes…

1. Go for a glam bathroom

Get this luxe look by tiling every inch of surface mixing up tile finishes, shapes, colours and direction too – anything goes. The chequerboard Art Deco-style floor contrasts completely with the shimmering peacock blue tiled wall but, because it’s so bold, it works to stunning effect.

Switching around tile direction is a key trend this autumn and works beautifully here – a metro tile shape in an iridescent pale finish sits in vertical lines above a gold trim with contrasting grouting.

Choose vintage-inspired pieces – get a load of that powder-pink basin on an upcycled dresser – and you’ve got yourself a really decadent room.

Get the look

Buy now: Lampas range (walls), from £0.81 price/tile and Ruzzini range (floor), from £14.17 price/tile

2. Jazz up your kitchen

Create a kitchen which really reflects your creativity rather than making it a purely functional space. After all it’s where everyone gets together so make it a fun place to hang out.

Throw caution to the wind by using the same large-scale patterned tile across both floors and walls. This striking geometric design has a Seventies Ibiza vibe teamed with brass accents, funky table and chairs and a retro sponged wall.

Sticking to one pattern is the key here, with pops of bright colour in the form of cabinets, throws and cushions.

Get the look

Buy now: Optiks range, £12.14 price/tile

3. Boutique hotel with a twist

Design a cool living space with subtle plaid walls and parquet-style flooring. So far, so traditional, but there’s a twist – instead of wallpaper on the walls and wood on the floor, this look is created using the latest textured porcelain tiles.

Tartan tiles are one of the hottest trends around right now and work well as a feature wall paired with warm paintwork. Beautifully hardwearing, the hessian-textured floor tiles are laid to an oversized herringbone pattern. Add a streamlined chair, table and reading lamp for a breakout area – the perfect place to cosy up with a book.

Get the look

Buy now: Fabrix range, from £10.77 price/tile

4. Fake a brick wall

The trend for industrial, exposed brickwork is as popular as ever. If your dining table sits against a blank wall consider tiling it from ceiling to floor in brick-effect tiles. All the beauty of brick with none of the mess of stripping back plaster.

Tiling an entire wall in this way creates a backdrop to your dining space which will completely change the look and feel. These on-trend mossy green metro tiles have a textured, handcrafted finish for a rustic feel which works well accessorised with Scandi greenery, artisan tableware and industrial-style lighting.

Get the look

Buy now: Aaronson range, from £0.71 price/tile

5. The new monochrome

Black and white tiles never went out of fashion but the latest look is more Op-Art graphics than Victoriana. This tiny black repeat mosaic is an eye-catching and practical solution to hallway traffic. Keep the scheme simple with muted pastels and monochrome accessories.

Get the look

Buy now: Shapes octagon range, £6.99 price/tile

However you’d like to update your look, every Topps Tiles store has a dedicated Design Advice Area where you can discuss ideas and get hints on finishing touches such as grouting and trims, as well as extras such as underfloor heating – and its handy Visualiser tool lets you see just what your finished project could look like.

Find inspiration online at toppstiles.co.uk, then head in-store to see your tiles up close and get some expert advice. With an online store locator and over 360 stores nationwide, there’s sure to be one near you.