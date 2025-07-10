6 picks you don’t want to miss in the huge QVC sale - Ninja, Nespresso and Le Creuset are even cheaper than the Amazon Prime Day Sale

This week it’s been almost impossible to avoid the Amazon Prime Day Sale, but I’m here to tell you I’ve found better deals for cult brands such as Ninja, Nespresso and Le Crueset in the QVC sale.

While it’s true the Amazon Prime Day Sale has some incredible deals (and you should definitely check it out), QVC is an underrated brand that you’d be foolish to ignore.

Now until 11 July, QVC is having a huge sale that rivals Amazon, even beating the retail giant on price in many cases. These are my top picks from the QVC sale, featuring some Ideal Home’s best-rated brands - and guess what, they’re even cheaper than on Amazon!

We all love a bargain but this sale won't last forever. So, If something has caught your eye in the QVC sale snap it up now before it goes.

