6 picks you don’t want to miss in the huge QVC sale - Ninja, Nespresso and Le Creuset are even cheaper than the Amazon Prime Day Sale
You don't want to miss out
This week it’s been almost impossible to avoid the Amazon Prime Day Sale, but I’m here to tell you I’ve found better deals for cult brands such as Ninja, Nespresso and Le Crueset in the QVC sale.
While it’s true the Amazon Prime Day Sale has some incredible deals (and you should definitely check it out), QVC is an underrated brand that you’d be foolish to ignore.
Now until 11 July, QVC is having a huge sale that rivals Amazon, even beating the retail giant on price in many cases. These are my top picks from the QVC sale, featuring some Ideal Home’s best-rated brands - and guess what, they’re even cheaper than on Amazon!
The Ninja Double Stack is £184.99 at Amazon right now, making QVC the cheaper choice. Our review praised the air fryer's space-saving design, which makes it an excellent choice for small kitchens. Despite its narrow size, it has a huge 9.5L capacity; however, our reviewer did find that it didn't cook food as evenly as other Ninja models.
Le Creuset is a wishlist item for me, and due to the brand's prestigious prices, I'd only ever splash out in the sale. Two dishes are currently £54.96 at QVC, which works out to £27.48 per dish, while the heritage dish is on sale at £35.99 at Amazon, making QVC the far better deal.
There's no denying the best knives can be pricey, so you definitely want to snap them up on sale. Priced, £69.89 at Amazon, QVC is offering a better deal. These knives have received some amazing reviews with happy customers praising their sharpness and value for money.
I don't know about you, but we're obsessed with the Ninja Creami at the Ideal Home office. And with a heat wave on the horizon, this ice-cream maker is exactly what you need to stay cool. Priced at £187 on Amazon, QVC has the better deal, too.
Nutribullets have definitely earned their reputation as one of the best blenders. This one has 50% more power than the original, meaning you can produce the smoothest smoothies around. Currently £79.99 at Amazon, I'd recommend picking up your Nutribullet at QVC.
Nespresso frequently produce some of the best pod coffee machines, and with over £100 off, this is a great deal. The machine features an integrated milk solution, allowing you to enjoy a range of coffee and milk recipes at the touch of a button, and has plenty of glowing reviews, too. It's currently on sale for £249.99 at Amazon, so if you're looking to snap this coffee machine up, I'd suggest choosing QVC to purchase.
We all love a bargain but this sale won't last forever. So, If something has caught your eye in the QVC sale snap it up now before it goes.
