Amazon has dropped the price of the fan I've been raving about for years - it's quiet, powerful and a budget alt to a Dyson
It is now the lowest price I've seen for Amazon Prime Day
Four years ago in the midst of another heatwave, I took the plunge and decided to go all in on a Duux Whisper fan, and it was the best decision I ever made. So when I spotted that the same Duux Whisper Flex Smart fan was on offer at £122 (down from £169) on Amazon, I knew I had to shout about it.
Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times to pick up a deal on electronic appliances, but this deal in the midst of a summer heatwave is quite rare. There were almost no fans on sale during last summer's Prime Day event, so I was surprised to find one of the best fans I've ever used reduced by 28%.
Like most people, four years ago I dreamed of owning a Dyson fan to replace my cheap and noisy one that rattled away on my bedside table. However, unable to afford even the cheapest Dyson fan, I settled for one that was half the price but equally well recommended: the Duux Whisper Flex.
The Duux fan, while a budget alternative to the Dyson, was still an investment for me, but the girl math added up (and paid off). I've used it every summer and been so impressed by it that I've never been tempted to invest in a Dyson again.
The biggest plus point of the Duux fan is that it's almost silent. It is one of the quietest fans we've tested at Ideal Home, only topped by the latest model, the Duux Whisper Flex Ultimate Fan.
It's so quiet at the lowest settings that I've accidentally left it on a couple of times without realising it. It has an impressive 26 speed settings, but even at the higher settings, it's still almost impossible to hear.
One of my favourite features is the natural breeze mode, which varies the speed to mimic a cool breeze. It's the perfect relief on a hot evening. There is even a night setting to dim the screen, and a timer to automatically switch the fan off, so you can drift off easily if you're using it to cool a bedroom.
While the fan comes with a remote control, it can also be used via the app on your phone. I did have some difficulty setting this up, which is my only gripe with this fan. However, once it was up and working, I could turn it on and off with voice control via my Google Assistant.
While I do love the sleek design of the Whisper Flex, if it's a bladed fan, it does pick up alot of dust. It is also a faff to clean compared to a bladeless fan, so if you have allergies, you'll need to consider whether a bladed or bladeless fan is right for you.
This is the first time I've seen this fan discounted to £122 in summer, so if you're in the market for a new and quiet fan, I wouldn't pass this opportunity up.
