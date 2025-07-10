The whisper-quiet Meaco pedestal fan is flying under the radar – but it's still in stock and has next-day delivery

If you're struggling to get a hold of a decent fan or air conditioner right now, you're not alone. With stock flying out faster than ever and delivery delays hitting lots of major retailers (ahem, Amazon), staying cool at home has become a bit of a challenge.

But if you're trying to find something (anything!) that will help before the hot spell lands, the Meaco pedestal fan, £180 at Argos could be your best bet.

It's not on offer right now, but it's still one of the best fans you can buy in terms of performance and quiet operation. Meaco is a trusted name in the world of air conditioners and fans, known for combining efficient airflow with impressively low noise levels, and I already love how quiet the Meaco Sefte portable fan is.

Meaco Sefte White Pedestal Fan - 10 Inch £180 at Argos

(Image credit: Meaco)

And this pedestal model is no exception – it's Quiet Mark-certified whisper quiet, meaning you can run it all night without being disturbed, and shoppers consistently give it 5-star reviews, praising how quiet, powerful and easy to use it is.

And the best thing? Argos has next day delivery available, which means you can get your hands on it before the next heatwave really takes hold. That's a big advantage over Amazon and other sites, where delivery is often pushed back by days, or worse, products are just sold out by the time you hit checkout.

(Image credit: Meaco)

This model is packed with features, too. It's height adjustable for one, making it perfect as a desk fan as well as a pedestal fan. It's also got 12 fan speeds, an energy-efficient motor, wide oscillation, an eco mode, a timer and a remote control.

With fans and air conditioners almost impossible to find right now and the temperatures rising by the day, this 5-star rated Meaco fan is a solid, smart buy. It's sleek, sturdy and far quieter than a lot of pedestal fans we've tested – and crucially, it's still available.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Meaco)

At the time of writing, it's still in stock, but I recommend you move fast.

If you find it's sold out, all is not lost, people. I've rounded up a few other top-rated fans to shop from Argos with next-day or two-day delivery.

Alternative fans at Argos