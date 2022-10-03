Beautiful solutions for every space
Give your home the glow-up it deserves with help from Hillarys' latest collection with designer Abigail Ahern
As the nights begin to draw in, it's time to cosy up your rooms for a comfortable and cocooning vibe all winter. And what better way to add warmth, texture and style to you home than with the second collaboration between window dressing specialists Hillarys and British interior designer and tastemaker Abigail Ahern.
A touch of boho beauty
Abigail's glamorous 'maximalist' style offers irresistibly touchable textures for a cosy feel and subtle colours that are so easy to live with. Including plain and subtle patterns. It's the unexpected details that make the difference. The plush corduroy, soft boucle, gentle camo and tufted Berber-inspired textures in dusky, comforting colours are designed to convey confidence without confrontation.
Abigail's signature fringing is still very much part of the look, and you can also choose coloured linings to ensure that your windows look as stunning from the outside as they do on the inside, either open or closed. The new collection is easy to navigate, with 20 sumptuously tactile fabrics to choose from for curtains and Roman blinds, as well as a range of matching cushions, too.
Solutions you can measure
Finding the best way to dress a window can be overwhelming especially if you have a tricky one you really want to get right, like a bay or bifolds. When it comes to finding the perfect solution to your windows, Hillary's has to be your go-to. Your local Hillary's advisor will come to you home, bringing their expertise and practical advice, as well as style ideas tailored to suit your space. They can walk you through the process, from initial ideas to the beautifully finished product.
Unbeatable service
Once you've found a design you love, Hillary's service doesn't stop there. After measuring up and helping you to make your choice, your advisor will return to deliver and fit your curtains or blinds. This is all included in the price, giving unbeatable value for a tailor-made product. Hilary's prides itself on the quality of its soft furnishings, which are beautifully hand finished, with rigorously tested fittings, and guaranteed to give you years of style. From start to finish, Hillarys makes buying beautiful window dressings easy and even fun, with something to suit every home and every budget.
Find out more
To see the full Hillarys range and to arrange an appointment visit Hillarys.co.uk (opens in new tab) or call 0808 587 6480.
Ideal Home is here to give you the best advice on every aspect of running a home, from helping you choose the perfect paint colour to sorting a mortgage. Each article is written by an expert in their field, and packed with inspirational images to guide you in your project. Our sponsored content is not an editorial endorsement, but allows you to connect with brands to assist your home renovation journey and alerts you to products you may not have known about before.
