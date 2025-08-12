I'm an interior stylist, and these are the 6 beautiful items that caught my eye at La Redoute's AW25 preview
And you won't want to miss them
Being an interior stylist, I always look forward to seeing new season offerings from retailers, and so being invited to check out La Redoute's AW25 collection ahead of time was pretty much my idea of heaven. Would there be items I'd want to use in future shoots? Or include in my home?
The answer to that was yes! I couldn't believe how many gorgeous new additions there are, and I've been itching for them to go live so I can bag a few. This antonia rug (shown below) was my standout star. I'm planning to style it with baby blues and darkk burgundy colours.
The main thing I noticed at the preview is how spot on La Redoute had hit a number of home decor trends with the new collection. It covered all bases with trends, from dark chocolate and earthy brown shades (said to be the colour of the season) to statement chrome items (the new metallic) and elegant stone, which fits right in with the quiet luxe trend.
Anyway, without further ado, here are six items that I spotted I think you'll want see…
Is it a shelving unit? Is it a desk? Boom – it's both! Fold back the desk and close the doors at the end of the day, and you'd never know it was there. A great addition for even the smallest of homes, where its shallow design means it can fit neatly into a hallway. And the arch-shape top makes it beautifully modern in looks.
La Redoute's lighting game is strong for autumn and coming in hot is this striking table lamp. With its totem-like ceramic base in a deep aubergine colour, the Remilo lamp features a cylindrical linen lampshade for a traditional touch. Sculptural and graphic, it makes a statement even when the light is off.
Chrome materials are shining through this season, and this Matmat side table is bang on trend with its shiny, playful design. 'MatMat is distinguished by its pure, balanced and monolithic form. Its fluid look and almost architectural presence make it both functional and sculptural,' says designer Marie Noulez.
There are wall lights, and then there are La Redoute wall lights. Breathing 70's pop spirit into even the most contemporary interiors, the Holi lights come in a range of sizes and shapes with something for everyone. Fun and colourful, I could see these being used together to create a feature wall.
Lastly, it's another table to add to the mix. Sold as a set of two nesting designs, the Mendo tables are made from amber-stained, 8mm tempered glass, inspired by the 70s. Minimalist and uber cool, I love the colour, the shape and the sheerness of the glass. Definitely one I'll be using this year.
These are just the 6 that caught my eye and are available to shop now. Many of the gems I saw are still to drop online so watch this space.
See anything you like?
