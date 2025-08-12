I'm an interior stylist, and these are the 6 beautiful items that caught my eye at La Redoute's AW25 preview

And you won't want to miss them

living room with green sofa and patterned folk-style rug with a wooden coffee table
(Image credit: La Redoute)
Laurie Davidson's avatar
By
published

Being an interior stylist, I always look forward to seeing new season offerings from retailers, and so being invited to check out La Redoute's AW25 collection ahead of time was pretty much my idea of heaven. Would there be items I'd want to use in future shoots? Or include in my home?

The answer to that was yes! I couldn't believe how many gorgeous new additions there are, and I've been itching for them to go live so I can bag a few. This antonia rug (shown below) was my standout star. I'm planning to style it with baby blues and darkk burgundy colours.

The main thing I noticed at the preview is how spot on La Redoute had hit a number of home decor trends with the new collection. It covered all bases with trends, from dark chocolate and earthy brown shades (said to be the colour of the season) to statement chrome items (the new metallic) and elegant stone, which fits right in with the quiet luxe trend.

Anyway, without further ado, here are six items that I spotted I think you'll want see…

These are just the 6 that caught my eye and are available to shop now. Many of the gems I saw are still to drop online so watch this space.

See anything you like?

Laurie Davidson
Laurie Davidson
Contributor

Laurie Davidson is a professional stylist, writer and content creator, who lives and breathes interiors. Having worked for some of the UK’s leading interior magazines, styled homes up and down the country and produced sets for TV shows, adverts and top brands, it’s safe to say Laurie has had a pretty exciting career. Find her on Instagram at @lifeofaninteriorstylist or over at lauriedavidson.co.uk

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.