I previewed H&M’s new Soho House-style homeware collection with 5-star hotel, Palm Heights – these are the pieces that are set to sell out
H&M just dropped the perfect summer-ready collab
H&M Home just dropped one of my favourite collections they’ve ever released – and I got a first look earlier this week. Available online and in stores from today, H&M’s new 23-piece collection was designed in collaboration with the 5-star hotel in the Cayman Islands in the Caribbean, Palm Heights and its designer, Gabriella Khalil.
The reason why I’ve fallen in love with the new H&M x Palm Heights collection - and why I’m sure you will too - is the highly coveted Soho House style that the range conveys with its summer-ready, high-end hotel-inspired pieces.
Having seen the range IRL now, I’m sure that the six products below will fly off the shelves. So snap them up while you can! And yes, the offering includes plenty of stripes, the pattern of the moment that’s one of the biggest home decor trends of this year.
To us here in the UK, the collection’s aesthetic reads Soho House. But everything from the motifs to the chosen on-trend colour palette actually reference the decor of Palm Heights, as designed by Gabriella Khalil who was very much part of the H&M collection’s design process, too.
‘We really wanted to capture the essence of Palm Heights,’ says Evelina Kravaev Söderberg, H&M Home's head of design and creative. ‘Of course there is the design DNA, in the elegant yet slightly retro nod, in the pop of colour and the graphic stripes, but also a feeling for what the experience there brings – the relaxing moment in a robe, the glassware for entertaining, the games for that idea of fun and bringing people together.’
Top picks
Here is a curated selection of products that are not only my personal favourites and predicted bestsellers, but also the pieces that Evelina from H&M Home quotes as the expected sellouts.
‘The bathrobes and towels are sure to be popular. But also the games as they are perfect for home and holidays – they capture the fun of a beach resort,’ she says.
What to expect from the rest of the range
The central colour palette is very on trend, consisting of vibrant yellow - is that you True Joy, Dulux’s colour of the year for 2025? - and chocolate brown which makes sense since brown is the colour with the most dramatic rise in popularity this year, also inspired by Pantone naming Mocha Mousse its colour of the year for 2025.
But the shades are actually again inspired by Palm Heights’ design. ‘That is taken directly from the hotel, from the yellow beach umbrellas and other interior elements that contrast with an otherwise neutral-tone, elegant and contemporary environment,’ Evelina at H&M Home says.
The summer season and the activities that come with it were other sources of inspiration as the collection includes the likes of towels that would look super chic at the beach or by the pool, as well as beach tennis bats and a backgammon set which is worth getting even if you can’t play, just for its decorative purposes – and because sets like these are usually quite spenny.
‘We are very excited about the hospitality industry lifestyle, especially at this time of the year when we need a little inspiration for the summer period. Palm Heights really is so unique, and Gabi’s vision was such an original idea. The design is so transporting, so we wanted to encourage people to bring a little of that magic into their home,’ Evelina explains.
If you want to recreate the look and feel of a stylish luxury resort in your home and outdoor space this summer, then these are the pieces to get. But better be quick before they sell out! Which ones are you thinking of quickly snapping up?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
