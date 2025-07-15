How a radical rethink gave this Regency home a contemporary but sensitive makeover

To create a home that is right for you, it is essential to decorate in a manner that suits your individual style, rather than how you think a property should be decorated.

Felicity had originally gone down the more traditional route of purchasing dark mahogany pieces for her elegant Georgian property. She then decided that she wasn’t particularly happy with some of her initial choices and had to make changes to create her dream home we're touring today.

‘With hindsight, I was being led by the period of the house, and it almost felt as though we were living in someone else’s home rather than our own,’ she says.

She discussed her concerns with an interior designer friend, Anna Moss of Moss Living, who offered to help her decide on a more personal and harmonious scheme.

The pair liaised closely to cohesively redesign the house and inject a more contemporary feel throughout, mindful of the property’s period features and rich heritage.

Elegant living room

The Georgian property nestles in the heart of a bustling Kent village. On first viewing the house in 2020, Felicity was impressed by the height of the ceilings, scale of the original windows and doors, plus the amount of natural light streaming into the rooms.

'Sometimes you have a feeling about a house and I knew that, finally, after 18 months of searching, we’d found the one,’ she says.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The house just needed some TLC, rather than major structural work.

New parquet flooring was laid in the elegant living room, and wall panelling with beading complements the period of the home and the intricate original coving.

Curtain and pelmet fabric is Warner House’s Knotted Sash in Pink. (Image credit: Rachael Smith)

‘They just don’t make rooms like this these days, and I feel that Anna’s eye-catching suggestion for the window dressing of curtains and pelmet does the beautiful windows and doors justice,’ says Felicity.

‘The ribbon fabric was a bold choice, but it complements the wonderful cornicing and panelling.'

Kitchen refresh

The cabinets and island are painted in Little Greene’s Bone China Blue. The round gilt mirror is from Neptune. (Image credit: Rachael Smith)

'Painting kitchen cabinets in lighter shades of blue and sanding the floor has created a more contemporary feel,’ says Felicity.

(Image credit: Rachael Smith)

As a kitchen blind idea, ‘the new blinds, operated by remote control, have been the finishing touch here,’ says Felicity.

New snug

Curtains and pelmets in Linwood’s English Garden Albertine Classic Rose (Image credit: Rachael Smith)

The couple repurposed the old dining room as a cosy snug.

‘It’s a much better use of space, which can easily be transformed from the children’s playroom during the day, to a room where Richard and I can unwind in the evening.’

Landing idea

Landing painted in Ammonite on the walls and Purbeck Stone on the panelling, both Farrow & Ball. (Image credit: Rachael Smith)

The landing area has ample fitted storage to make the most of an otherwise unused space.

As a wallpaper idea, faux library wall wallpaper adds interest at the end of the hallway.

Nursery decor

'I wanted the nursery to have a cosseting feel, with wallpaper on both the walls and ceiling,’ says Felicity.

Children's room

Wooden sleigh beds from Scrumble Goosie. (Image credit: Rachael Smith)

The starting point for her daughter's girl's bedroom, 'was the delightful Blomsterfesten wallpaper from Boråstapeter with pale pink and green shades that I adored,’ says Felicity.

Pink and green main bedroom

(Image credit: Rachael Smith)

This pink and green bedroom colour scheme creates a calming yet joyous space. It brightened this room, which was previously dark blue.

A mix of checks, stripes and florals nods to traditional style but with a contemporary twist.

Luxury bathroom

Anna kept the existing marble tiles, adding soft greens into this luxurious bathroom with its freestanding tub, generous shower area and double vanity unit.

‘Anna totally understood my aesthetic and desire to create a beautiful environment that would do this property justice,’ says Felicity.

The end result is a stunning home that the whole family adore.

This article first appeared in Period Living Magazine. Subscribe and save here.