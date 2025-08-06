Honestly, I love a good collab! And there have been plenty of them this year thus far. The momentum is showing no signs of slowing as today, preloved furniture marketplace Vinterior launches a capsule collection of vintage furniture reimagined by famous designer Henry Holland in partnership with Harlequin.

Exclusively sold online at Vinterior, this range proves that vintage pieces can be just as - if not more - stylish and even hit some of the biggest home decor trends while at it. The Harlequin x Henry Holland: The Vinterior Edit includes six one-of-a-kind pieces of preloved furniture, each reimagined and reupholstered with fabrics created by Henry Holland in partnership with Harlequin, a brand that’s mastered the art of patterned fabrics and wallpapers.

Henry Holland is well-known for his handmade patterned pottery like this mug, championing the Japanese Nerikomi technique of combining various colours of clay to create different patterns. You'll likely of seen many of his pieces popping up on social media. I’ve been seeing them in most stylish people’s kitchens.

It’s no surprise that Henry’s extended his love of pattern to the Vinterior preloved furniture which he’s also handpicked himself from the online marketplace’s offering of over 400,000 curated pieces – and some of the motifs he’s gone for will be familiar to you, either because they’re very much on trend or because they also appear on Henry’s pottery, or both. Hello, chocolate brown and baby blue chequers and wavy marbling!

‘There’s so much incredibly crafted furniture out there that deserves a second life,’ Henry says. ‘I’ve always had a real affinity for vintage – there’s something so special about the quality and craftsmanship of pieces that have stood the test of time.

'If they’re still around and being used today, that says a lot about the way they were made. Having recently renovated my own home, I knew Vinterior was the go-to for finding vintage designer pieces of the highest quality. What excites me most is imagining the stories behind each item – the homes they've been in, the lives they've lived and knowing that we’re adding a new chapter to their journey.’

My top picks

The chequered motif has been a major interiors trend for the last couple of years and one that Henry keeps coming back to. These art deco armchairs have got a modern makeover with the use of this chequered fabric in an on-trend chocolate brown shade. The signature marbled pattern of Henry Holland Studio's mugs and other tableware was reinterpreted into a fabric form and it's these chic little stools that got elevated thanks to it. They even stuck to the popular brown and green colourways.

With prices starting at £390, the playful range is by no means cheap. But this collaboration also aims to inspire you (and others) to give upcycling furniture and upholstery a try yourself – pick up a tired piece from the likes of Vinterior or Facebook Marketplace, buy a fabric you like and a staple gun like this one on Amazon and have a go.

‘Working with Harlequin and Henry Holland felt like a natural alignment for Vinterior,’ says Sophie Salata, head of brand at Vinterior. ‘Iconic vintage furniture, luxurious fabrics and Henry’s eye for design? It felt like a match made in heaven – and we hope everyone else agrees.

'We’re always excited to show just what is possible with vintage and antique furniture. Sure, lots of pieces have endless charm in their original state but reupholstery gives us a chance to bring new life, and a more playful energy into vintage and antique design.’

But if you miss out on your favourite piece from the range or if it’s out of your budget, you can still recreate the look with some of the fabrics from the Harlequin x Henry Holland range, available at John Lewis. Or if you just want a piece of Henry’s highly covetable aesthetic in your own home, there are also mugs and other tableware, wallpapers and cushions waiting to be snapped up.

My top Henry Holland picks

Some of the Harlequin x Henry Holland pieces are currently on sale at John Lewis, including this chic cushion that's 50% off. While I love Henry Holland's pottery, it can be quite spenny as it is handmade. But I have searched the internet and found a few pieces on sale at Ssense, including this cool chequered mug with an extra-large handle. You might recognise the Ludaix fabric from one of the chairs that Henry's reimagined for Vinterior, only in a different colourway. But if you are as matcha-obsessed as me, this 'Matcha' colourway of the identical wallpaper will be right up your street. And if not, there are 3 other shades to choose from instead.

This year has brought more stunning collaborations than ever before, in my opinion – from H&M’s partnership with Palm Heights to the John Lewis x Sanderson collab and the most recent chic collection from Zara Home and Collagerie, as well as several others.

This collab is among the most exciting of 2025 yet – can’t wait to see what the year has in store for us next.