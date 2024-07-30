5 things not to miss at Habitat’s innovative Changing Spaces installation

It’s a milestone year for Habitat, with the beloved homeware brand celebrating 60 years of design innovation. To celebrate, the iconic homeware brand is going big. And rightly so. Six decades at the heart of the British design scene deserves some serious love.

Alongside a special launch of 60 exclusive design stories , Habitat has curated a new installation at London’s Design Museum to capture the unique heritage of one of the nation’s favourite brands.

Made up of five distinct sections, Changing Spaces cleverly demonstrates the evolution of home design over the decades and acts as a visual reminder of how Habitat has shaped the very fabric of our obsession with interiors.

Here’s what to expect…

Celebrate joy and create

The perfect place to get hands-on, the Create installation is an inclusive space where individualism is celebrated - a place where there are literally no wrong answers (or wrong drawings).

Draw your own design on a ceramic, get creative and most importantly, stop striving for perfection. It’s a clever reminder of how a little creativity can really boost your mood.

(Image credit: Habitat)

Connect old with new

Get ready to meet your idols. The Connect zone is where some of the most iconic pieces from the 60 Years of Design Collection come together in one eclectic mashup.

Displayed alongside the archival designs which inspired them, seeing this embrace of the past is an inspiring reminder of both the longevity and fluidity of interior design. Look out for the two different versions of the Button Lacquered Storage Jar, the original of which first emerged in the 1970s.

See how homes can Transform

A great example of how Changing Spaces allows you to view your home in new ways is within the Transform section - a place where the power of light comes into play.

Creating the right ambience is key to setting the mood in our homes. Walking through the installation and seeing how different lighting can transform colours and textures and even your mood, will leave you wanting to switch off the ‘big light’ for good.

(Image credit: Habitat)

Take a moment to Rest

Ready to recharge and take a breath? Located in the heart of the museum’s atrium, the Rest zone is dedicated to the art of slowing down and is the perfect reminder of the importance of creating interior spaces that encourage rest and relaxation.

Take the opportunity to lie down in an iconic Habitat duvet (again, interactivity is encouraged) with the blue paint-splattered Jackson Bedding Set a neat nod to the signature splatter style of painter Jackson Pollock. Fun fact, Habitat was the first brand to bring the concept of the duvet to the UK in the '60s. Yes, this brand really does deserve its spot in the pantheon of interior design.

Reinventing Play

This interactive zone is, as the name suggests, all about Play. Here, all bets are off, as you're invited to let joyful abandon and creativity take the lead when it comes to interior design. Think bold colours, clashing prints and impactful design.

Habitat’s playful Lucinda metal garden bench casts different shadows throughout the day thanks to its innovative plasma cut design, whilst the supersized Scottie Bench swing bench is The Moment when it comes to knockout design.

(Image credit: Habitat)

Final thoughts

Whether you’re a design and interiors enthusiast, or just looking for an exciting day out at the weekend, Habitat’s Changing Spaces is the perfect antidote to the humdrum of the everyday. With one eye on the past, and one eye fixed firmly on the future - the installation acts as a joyous journey through the ever-evolving world of interiors. A trip that is sure to make you look at your own home just a little bit differently next time you walk through the front door.

Running from the 10th July to 11th August, Changing Spaces: 60 Years of Design with Habitat is on display at The Atrium in the Design Museum, Kensington.

This is a free installation. No tickets are required to visit.