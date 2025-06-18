I’m obsessed with this retro garden furniture set from Habitat – and right now you can get the set for less than £100

Habitat is having a huge summer sale, with plenty of its garden furniture discounted - but it’s the stunning, retro Lucinda garden chair and Lucinda nesting tables that I will be adding to my shopping trolley.

When looking for the best garden furniture , Habitat always ranks highly, and this year I’ve loved their take on the colourful garden furniture trend and retro style.

So when scrolling through the summer sale, I was thrilled to spot the inclusion of the Lucinda set. With a striking curved design and pretty pastel colourway, it’s never been easier to make a statement - and right now you can get the entire set for under £100.

Last year, I couldn’t help but fall in love with the funky and affordable garden set, so I was thrilled to see it return (and in the sale) this year.

The Lucinda garden furniture collection is characterised by its sweeping curves and bold colours. The nature of these designs means the set is modular, so they will all slot together in a custom look to suit your outdoor space.

(Image credit: Habitat)

The Lucinda set currently features the chair and side tables, with the classic Lucinda bench not currently available on the Habitat website. I’m a little sad not to see the Lucinda bench. However, I don't think you need it to create a quirky garden seating set-up. The chairs and tables still work together to create a cohesive and finished look.

Alternatively, if you’re missing the Lucinda bench or have more bums to fit on seats, the Habitat Indu garden bench (£130) will add a bold pop of colour to your table while suiting the Lucinda Nesting Tables in yellow .

The Lucinda set is modern and fun, but if that hasn’t taken your fancy, here are a few more garden furniture picks from the Habitat sale.