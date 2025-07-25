Habitat x Scion's striking retro bedding collection has been living in my head rent-free since it launched

While some people like their bedroom to be an oasis of calm, others prefer to embrace feel-good colours and bold patterns through decorative accents. And if the latter sounds like you, the bedding from the Habitat x Scion collection will be right up your street.

When it comes to where to buy bedding , Habitat has some great hidden gems. However, it is the bedding on offer as part of their collaboration with British homeware giant, Scion Living, that has been living in my mind rent-free since it first launched back in April.

(Image credit: Sweetbay Bedding Set, Habitat x Scion)

In true Scion style, the bedding collection taps into the maximalist motifs that the brand is known and loved for, and it has launched at the perfect time. We’re over half way through the year, and it’s safe to say that 2025 has been all about getting confident with colour and having fun with the latest trends.

With bold patterns, bright colours and retro designs galore, the duvet and pillow covers are perfect for adding a playful touch to your bedroom. And there’s no better time than now to incorporate them into your space.

What’s more, the sets are made from 100% cotton. Cotton bedding is up there with one of the best duvet covers to buy . The material is breathable (perfect for these warm summer months) and feels soft, making it a popular choice in homes.

The durability of cotton as a material, coupled with the timeless, retro designs on offer from Habitat x Scion’s bedding means the sets are guaranteed to last you. They nail the retro-feel that is in right now, without it feeling too overwhelming.

(Image credit: Cotton Kukkia Bedding Set, Habitat x Scion)

The Cotton Lohko Set , for instance, offers only a subtle nod to the clean geometrics that often characterise retro prints, while the Swim Swam Swan embraces Scion’s Scandi roots, making it the perfect choice if you’re looking for a pared back option.

Many sets on offer come in fun and playful colours, but the monochrome black and white Kukkia set allows you to embrace the retro feel in a more muted way. There really is something for everyone.

Prices range from £24 for a single set, £28 for double, £32 for king, and £36 for super king. Right now, some sets are on offer for even less as part of the sale! Trust me, these bedding sets are not to be missed.

My top picks

These are the sets I've been obsessed with ever since the collection launched.

Habitat x Scion Habitat X Scion Cotton Swim Swam Swan Bedding Set - Single £24 at Habitat UK I love this playful pattern that is a step up from a classic geometric design. Habitat x Scion Habitat X Scion Cotton Lohko Teal Bedding Set - Single £24 at Habitat UK The Lohko is a classic Scion print perfect for adding a pop of colour to a bedroom Habitat x Scion Habitat X Scion Cotton Prairie Bedding Set - Single £24 at Habitat UK I had to do a double take when I saw this pretty prairie bedding set that mimics a classic quilt design.

Which set will you 'add to basket'?