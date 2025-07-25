Habitat x Scion's striking retro bedding collection has been living in my head rent-free since it launched
It's bold and colourful in the right way
While some people like their bedroom to be an oasis of calm, others prefer to embrace feel-good colours and bold patterns through decorative accents. And if the latter sounds like you, the bedding from the Habitat x Scion collection will be right up your street.
When it comes to where to buy bedding, Habitat has some great hidden gems. However, it is the bedding on offer as part of their collaboration with British homeware giant, Scion Living, that has been living in my mind rent-free since it first launched back in April.
In true Scion style, the bedding collection taps into the maximalist motifs that the brand is known and loved for, and it has launched at the perfect time. We’re over half way through the year, and it’s safe to say that 2025 has been all about getting confident with colour and having fun with the latest trends.
With bold patterns, bright colours and retro designs galore, the duvet and pillow covers are perfect for adding a playful touch to your bedroom. And there’s no better time than now to incorporate them into your space.
What’s more, the sets are made from 100% cotton. Cotton bedding is up there with one of the best duvet covers to buy. The material is breathable (perfect for these warm summer months) and feels soft, making it a popular choice in homes.
The durability of cotton as a material, coupled with the timeless, retro designs on offer from Habitat x Scion’s bedding means the sets are guaranteed to last you. They nail the retro-feel that is in right now, without it feeling too overwhelming.
The Cotton Lohko Set, for instance, offers only a subtle nod to the clean geometrics that often characterise retro prints, while the Swim Swam Swan embraces Scion’s Scandi roots, making it the perfect choice if you’re looking for a pared back option.
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Many sets on offer come in fun and playful colours, but the monochrome black and white Kukkia set allows you to embrace the retro feel in a more muted way. There really is something for everyone.
Prices range from £24 for a single set, £28 for double, £32 for king, and £36 for super king. Right now, some sets are on offer for even less as part of the sale! Trust me, these bedding sets are not to be missed.
My top picks
These are the sets I've been obsessed with ever since the collection launched.
Which set will you 'add to basket'?
Maddie Balcombe joined the Ideal Home team as Editorial Assistant in December 2024. Having always been a keen writer and reader, she graduated from Cardiff University with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism, and a Master’s degree in Magazine Journalism, in June 2024.
Maddie’s time at university cemented her interest in homeware and interior design; deciding how to decorate her new dorm room was a highlight of each year!
After her studies, Maddie kickstarted her career by freelancing for a number of women’s lifestyle magazines – including Woman&Home and Woman’s Weekly – before making the leap to interiors and joining the Ideal Home team full-time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.