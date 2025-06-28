Sorry, boring garden furniture – Habitat’s bestselling garden bench under £150 has had a colourful makeover that’s right on trend
The cult favourite Habitat Indu garden bench comes in new vibrant on-trend colours
Much like there are interior trends for the home, there are garden trends that elevate our outdoor spaces. The hottest garden furniture trend of this year is all about vibrant colours. And the two new colourways of the cult favourite Habitat Indu garden bench is the perfect example and proof of this.
Selling for £130 a pop and rated as one of the best garden benches in Ideal Home’s buying guide, Habitat’s Indu bench is one of the brand’s bestselling pieces of garden furniture, originally sold in dark green and black colourways. But this year, the black version was scrapped in favour of a bright yellow shade and a red Indu bench, with the original green one kept in the offering, too.
With the likes of Dulux making their colour of the year for 2025 a bright yellow, you couldn't be more on trebnd.
‘Statement shades make the perfect choice for the best garden furniture pieces, adding a bold touch to minimalist spaces,’ says Mark Holloway, founder and interior expert at design specialists Holloways of Ludlow. ‘Pair with crisp white accents and surround with luscious greenery such as olive trees or lemon trees to create a grounding effect.’
The yellow Indu bench is already extremely popular among Habitat shoppers, with existing customers raving about the price, the chic look and the fact that there’s no need for assembling – it comes already put together. But one thing reviewers point out is that the colour IRL is more butter yellow than a bright sunshine shade – but as butter yellow is one of the hottest colour trends of 2025, that’s a welcome piece of information.
One customer wrote, ‘Second one I’ve bought. These are simple and stylish for the price. The yellow is slightly more buttery than lemon which works well against the Bath stone it’s near. The green one is great in a more wild meadow space.’
But the equally bold and stylish red version is currently on sale with 10% off, taking the original £130 price down to £117 – a great garden furniture deal, if you ask me!
One thing that customers have noted in the existing reviews is that sitting on it for a long period of time can get slightly uncomfortable without the added support of cushions – so why not add a couple of Habitat’s bargain outdoor cushions to the basket while you’re at it?
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
The latest garden trend of colourful outdoor furniture is so fun and refreshing to see. And coupled with the simple yet high-end looking design of the Habitat Indu bench - it’s the perfect budget alternative for the HAY Palissade bench, available at Holloways of Ludlow - this is an investment for your garden you won’t regret.
Now, all that you need to decide on is what colourway to go for – what are you thinking?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.