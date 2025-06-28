Sorry, boring garden furniture – Habitat’s bestselling garden bench under £150 has had a colourful makeover that’s right on trend

Much like there are interior trends for the home, there are garden trends that elevate our outdoor spaces. The hottest garden furniture trend of this year is all about vibrant colours. And the two new colourways of the cult favourite Habitat Indu garden bench is the perfect example and proof of this.

Selling for £130 a pop and rated as one of the best garden benches in Ideal Home’s buying guide, Habitat’s Indu bench is one of the brand’s bestselling pieces of garden furniture, originally sold in dark green and black colourways. But this year, the black version was scrapped in favour of a bright yellow shade and a red Indu bench, with the original green one kept in the offering, too.

‘Statement shades make the perfect choice for the best garden furniture pieces, adding a bold touch to minimalist spaces,’ says Mark Holloway, founder and interior expert at design specialists Holloways of Ludlow. ‘Pair with crisp white accents and surround with luscious greenery such as olive trees or lemon trees to create a grounding effect.’

The yellow Indu bench is already extremely popular among Habitat shoppers, with existing customers raving about the price, the chic look and the fact that there’s no need for assembling – it comes already put together. But one thing reviewers point out is that the colour IRL is more butter yellow than a bright sunshine shade – but as butter yellow is one of the hottest colour trends of 2025, that’s a welcome piece of information.

(Image credit: Habitat)

One customer wrote, ‘Second one I’ve bought. These are simple and stylish for the price. The yellow is slightly more buttery than lemon which works well against the Bath stone it’s near. The green one is great in a more wild meadow space.’

But the equally bold and stylish red version is currently on sale with 10% off, taking the original £130 price down to £117 – a great garden furniture deal, if you ask me!

One thing that customers have noted in the existing reviews is that sitting on it for a long period of time can get slightly uncomfortable without the added support of cushions – so why not add a couple of Habitat’s bargain outdoor cushions to the basket while you’re at it?

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Habitat Stripe Outdoor Cushion in Pink £8 at Habitat Stripes like these never go out of style - and this red and pink colourway will look perfect paired with the red or green Indu bench. Habitat Outdoor Cushion in Terracotta £8 at Habitat I can't picture anything more stylish than the red Indu bench paired with a couple of these terracotta outdoor cushions - so chic! Habitat Stripe Outdoor Cushion in Green £8 at Habitat Whether you're opting for the yellow bench and want a complementing cushion design or going for the green one and a tonal look is your vibe, this is the outdoor cushion for you.

The latest garden trend of colourful outdoor furniture is so fun and refreshing to see. And coupled with the simple yet high-end looking design of the Habitat Indu bench - it’s the perfect budget alternative for the HAY Palissade bench, available at Holloways of Ludlow - this is an investment for your garden you won’t regret.

Now, all that you need to decide on is what colourway to go for – what are you thinking?