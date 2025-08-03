'Tis the season where our favourite brands release their autumn collections, and Habitat's new future cult classic Archive Chair (£200 at Habitat) has arrived on the scene to rival the iconic Habitat Scoop Chair .

Habitat has been nailing living room seating ideas for quite some time now, and the Archive chair is the latest arrival that I think will quickly become a cult classic for the brand.

The modular chair, which oozes ‘70s charm, captured my attention from the moment I spotted it online, and I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since. This is why it has ‘future classic’ written all over it.

Modular sofas and chairs have been a defining trend this year, as we’ve seen an emphasis on comfort and cosiness in our homes. Couple this with the low-slung furniture trend , which focuses on seating closer to the floor to create a comforting and grounding space, and you’ve created the Archive Chair.

Available in a rich navy blue or a bright ruby red, the retro-inspired Habitat Archive Chair makes a statement. Its bold colourways and chunky frame are both eye-catching and easy on the eye. It’s beautifully over the top and maximalist with its velvet material.

The chair has a depth of seat of 65cm, making it a great choice for sinking back and relaxing. It’s also 90cm wide with a diameter of 93cm, so you can snuggle up on the seat with ease. You can easily cross or fold your legs up under you.

(Image credit: Habitat)

This comfy chair has a foam fibre wrap filling, to give the chair support and help it retain its unique shape.

It has a similar look to Habitat’s iconic Scoop Chair . Originally designed in the 1970s, Habitat re-released the Scoop Chair for its 60th Birthday last year. Its low-slung silhouette and plush cord upholstery ensured it was a classic. It can even be arranged into a sofa by placing two together.

The Scoop chair is gorgeous and has icon status for a reason, but the Archive Chair is a slightly cheaper, bolder alternative. The clue is in the name, but the Archive Chair echoes the same retro design of the scoop chair, a design stolen from the Habitat archives but with a modern spin.

If you’re looking to make a statement, the Habitat Archive Chair should definitely be up for your consideration.