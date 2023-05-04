Lift your mood this spring with a refreshing dose of colour from Benjamin Moore

Spring signals a fresh start, marked by the emergence of green shoots and new buds in the garden. As the long winter nights give way to lighter mornings and evenings, nature provides the best source of inspiration for refreshing our homes for the new season. One of the most effective ways in which you can reinvigorate your space is to update the colour palette.

As anyone who has been through the process of searching for room colours will know, choosing the right colour for a room can be a minefield with endless choices and subtle nuances to understand and overcome, but with Benjamin Moore, the choice has never been easier, or better.

Using only the best quality paint, Benjamin Moore has over 3,500 colours (opens in new tab) to choose from, and with stockist locations across the UK (opens in new tab) and a fast on-line ordering process, you’re never going to be far away from finding your dream colour scheme. Here, we’ve picked our favourite colours to get your home spring ready.

1. Add delicate lilacs

Conjuring scenes of trailing wisteria and swathes of moorland heather, the variations of this delicate pastel shade can inspire a restful colour scheme. If you’re looking to bring delicate colour and warmth to a cool, north-facing room, consider a lilac paint with red undertones. Benjamin Moore’s African Violet (opens in new tab) makes for a calm and feminine bedroom scheme when styled with rustic accessories and neutral linen finishes.

2. Go for a splash of sunshine

With daffodils, freshly hatched chicks and bags of mini eggs, it's not surprising that spring is often associated with yellow. So banish winter blues and warm up interiors with a splash of sunny yellow paint.

Natural and mellow, creamy buttermilk and earthy pigments, such as Benjamin Moore’s pastel Pale Moon (opens in new tab), sit well with vintage furniture finds and a country home aesthetic.

Used wall-to-wall, sunshine shades are guaranteed to help you feel uplifted all year round, or simply update a single feature or accent wall for a quick injection of fresh seasonal colour; they’re a great partner to neutrals but also to on-trend deep dark green, charcoal and indigo.

3. Be inspired by coastal white

Be inspired by the serenity of the coast by decorating with a timeless white colour palette. Popular in homes the length and breadth of the country, Benjamin Moore's White Snow (opens in new tab) will work in any setting, from a country home to a city centre new build.

Using a white or natural palette is all about adding depth and contrast in different layers and textures. White is one of the most versatile paint shades – it instantly brightens a space evoking a sense of calm. Add interest through colourful art, accent soft furnishings and stand-out antique pieces. It also makes it easier to change up the look of a room once the season - and your tastes - change.

4. Breathe in new life with blue

Calm and sophisticated, teal blue can sometimes be perceived as a cold colour so choose richer shades for a more inviting feel. The uplifting yet serene teal blurs the boundaries between blue and green, it is a fun and sophisticated shade for an interior scheme.

Bring the outdoors in by having teal blue walls or furniture in your home is always a good idea; the nod to nature will create a calm atmosphere however busy the space is. Benjamin Moore's Caribbean Blue Water (opens in new tab) would find the perfect setting in an east-facing room, as it will feel brighter in the morning and cosier in the afternoon and evening.

5. Invite nature in with green

Reconnect with nature through one of the most popular colours in the design world: gorgeous green. Symbolising nature, freshness and vitality, the colour green is an enduring favourite when it comes to interiors. Whether using it as a bold block colour or a subtle accent, Benjamin Moore's Cedar Green (opens in new tab) is bound to inspire. Strong yet soothing, it brings an enveloping feel but can also sit quietly and allow bold furniture to shine.

Choosing paint colours is an art form, and Benjamin Moore is sold through local family-owned paint stores (opens in new tab) that offer expert knowledge and great service, meaning you can be sure you have the right paint for your home and exterior.

Benjamin Moore products are available from independent paint and decorating retailers nationwide (opens in new tab), with prices starting from £20 for 0.94L.