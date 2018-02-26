Finding room for a separate shower and adding some great storage has created a far calmer, more functional feel

When it came to this problematic bathroom, size wasn’t the issue. It was more about how the space was used. ‘The room had loads of floor space, but the layout was terrible, with no storage and such a narrow bath that an adult couldn’t use the over-bath shower comfortably,’ says the owner.

Natural light flooded the windows by day, but with only one ceiling lamp, the room was dingy at night. When the owner’s daughter hung a towel over the heated radiator and received an electric shock that fused the whole house, they discovered that the rail wasn’t earthed and was a major safety issue. That was the last straw.

The owner hired The Brighton Bathroom Company to redesign the space. ‘I’m a designer myself, but I was open to suggestions,’ says the owner. ‘I wanted to maximise the space available and include a good sized shower, as well as a bath. It was a real jigsaw puzzle, but moving the basin into the corner was the key to freeing up space.’

Work took four weeks to complete. Removing the bath from this corner and putting it under the window gave Rachel space for the shower. ‘I had a false wall built so that we could get the showerhead where we wanted it,’ she says.

‘I chose timeless sanitaryware I could accessorise to ring the changes,’ the owner adds. ‘I think trendy bathrooms date too quickly. I also wanted a grey colour palette, which is versatile and calm for a sanctuary vibe.’

Get the look

Buy now: Crosswater – Luxury 3 Mode Showerhead with Arm (FH611C), £118.80, Victorian Plumbing

Buy now: Merlyn 10 Series sliding shower door, £1,169, Victorian Plumbing

Buy now: JIS Sussex Brunswick Flat Fronted Towel Rail, £407, RSF Bathrooms

A curved panel bath was created by using Wedi board, which was spliced to achieve the curve and then tiled with slim cuts of the wall tile.

Get the look

Buy now: Britton Cleargreen Viride Offset bath, £291.85, Bathroom Village

Wood-effect tiles capture the beauty of natural timber, combined with the durability and easy maintenance of tiles.

Get the look

Buy now: Similar Vera Gris wood-effect tile, £14.99 per sq m, Crown Tiles

Her new vanity unit means the windowsill is now clear of the toiletry bottles that used to build up there due to the lack of storage.

The single central ceiling light was replaced with modern mood lighting as well as lighting within the recesses. Although the owner decided against underfloor heating, the two wall hung radiators keep the bathroom feeling cosy.

Get the look

In store only: Vetro Cinder vanity unit, £593, The Brighton Bathroom Company

Buy now: Roper Rhodes Touch illuminated demister cabinet, £420.90, UK Bathroom Warehouse

Buy now: Bilbao towels, from £14 for a hand towel, Margo Selby range, John Lewis



Oversized wall tiles make a small room seem more spacious. ‘The more grout lines you have, the fussier a room looks,’ says the owner.

The owner opted for a smaller basin at one end of the bath, allowing for these recesses to display candles and objets at the other.

Get the look

Buy now: Similar Everest Stone Porcelain Tile 600 x 300mm, £12.49 per sq m, Wickes

‘When we moved in, I replaced the disgusting carpet with cheap lino as a temporary fix, but it was still a room we didn’t like to use. It always felt grubby, with its old white tiles, dirty grouting and mildew. But now it looks so wonderful, I can’t believe it’s the same room!