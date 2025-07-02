5 flowering plants that will give your garden a magical fairytale look – and you can plant them now

Whether you believe in happy endings or not, there is something magical about achieving a fairytale look in your garden.

Fairytale plants can transform your garden into a romantic scene, perfect for any princess, fairy or frog prince. The best plants for this look are similar to the best cottage garden plants or woodland garden ideas. They have beautiful coloured blooms, whimsical structures and interestingly shaped flowers.

If you want to add a touch of magic to your outdoor spaces and create your own fairytale garden, these are the five plants garden experts recommend to get the look.

1. Foxgloves

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

Any foxglove variety wouldn’t look out of place in any fairytale. Foxgloves are an excellent choice if you want to add whimsy to your garden.

‘With their tall, spire-like blooms in soft pinks, whites, and purples, foxgloves are the epitome of woodland magic. Their bell-shaped flowers look as though they’ve been plucked from a fairy’s hat!’ says Luke Newnes, new build gardening specialist, gardening content creator and member of the Interior Squad at Hillarys.

You can sow foxgloves in summer, and foxglove seeds can be picked up for as little as £2.25 at Crocus .

2. Delphiniums

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another classic choice, drowing delphiniums in an array of beautiful colours will add a romantic touch to your garden borders.

‘These towering beauties offer dreamy blue and violet spikes, adding height and drama. They’re perfect for creating that ‘lost in a secret garden’ feel,’ says Luke.

If you’re looking for a whimsical, romantic look, these Summer Skies Delphiniums (£12.99 at Crocus) are a perfect choice. Dusky, powder blue petals, these flowers could easily be pictured in a fairy story.

3. Roses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Would it really be a list about the best fairytale plants without including the romantic roses? There’s no doubt in my mind that growing roses is a fast track to a beautiful fairytale garden - don’t they crop up in every Disney film?

‘Roses, especially climbing varieties like 'Gertrude Jekyll' or 'Ena Harkness', bring a nostalgic charm with soft pink or deep red blooms perfect for a fairytale theme,’ says Johannes Hock, President of Artificial Grass Pros .

Gertrude Jekyll (£33 at David Austin Roses) is known for its strong fragrance and bold pink blooms, while Ena Harkness (£16.45 at British Roses) is a shocking crimson colour - both beautiful and dramatic choices.

4. Snapdragons

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Snapdragons bring height and a whimsical shape reminiscent of castle turrets or mythical creatures. They come in soft pastel shades that fit well into a fairytale theme. Snapdragons can be planted now, especially in cooler areas. They need sun and regular watering,’ says Laura Janney, CEO of The Inspired Garden .

Snapdragons come in an array of pretty colours such as this Illumination Mix (£2.49 for 2,400 seeds at Suttons) which is a vibrant mix of reds, oranges and yellows.

5. Wisteria

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oh wisteria. Famed for its dramatic, draping lilac flowers, this is the perfect choice if you want to make your home look like a fairy castle, so you’ll definitely want to learn how to grow wisteria to achieve the fairytale look.

‘Wisteria offers an elegant touch with its cascading lavender or white flowers that is ideal for trellises or pergolas to fill the air with a sweet fragrance,’ says Johannes.

White wisteria can be picked up for £42.99 at Crocus for a magical look, while drapes of white flowers cascade down your trellis. Meanwhile, classic wisteria is also £42.99 at Crocus and will fill your garden with the trademark lilac blooms.

Can you think of any other plants that have the fairytale look? What gives your garden its happily ever after?