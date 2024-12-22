I've set up a temporary kitchen during our renovation — these are the 3 appliances I've invested in to make cooking so much easier

We moved back to Belfast from London two years ago and found a Victorian home with such good bones we could live there comfortably, taking our time to put our stamp on it.

Our vision was always to plan a kitchen extension and make the most of the space to the back of the house and let lots more light in.

Now our big kitchen extension idea is becoming a reality with planning permission granted and contractors on site, we chose to get the project off to a good start sooner rather than later to keep to our renovation budget.

Even though it's not the best timing, with winter well and truly here, we decided that to save on our new kitchen further we would knuckle down and stay put for the build to keep costs down. It made sense to avoid moving our young family out with all the further upheaval that would bring to boot.

And with that decision, came the tricky question: how will we cook? That's where our temporary kitchen plan and set-up came into play.

With the help of our contractors, some open shelving and a small utility space we have created a little kitchen set up to cook. It's nothing fancy and is not unlike camping, but it's been a game-changer for our family. We can cook almost everything we could in our kitchen space and I'm not even exaggerating.

If you're considering setting up a similar temporary cooking space during your renovation, the following three kitchen appliances are making our daily culinary adventures a breeze.

1. A multi cooker is our new best friend

When your kitchen is out of action, a multi-cooker quickly becomes your best friend. This relatively compact, versatile appliance is the superhero of temporary kitchens, offering a multitude of cooking functions in one sleek package.

What makes a multi-cooker ideal for a renovation is its adaptability. Many models combine slow cooking, pressure cooking, steaming, and even baking into one device. We've been relying on our multi-cooker even before our renovation began.

We have the Ninja Foodi Max Multi Cooker, 7-in-1, which can do pretty much anything you need it to, including pressure cooking a hearty stew or bolognese, sautéeing a stir-fry or just air frying the perfect chips, this is one of the best multi-cookers and it has got you covered, no oven required.

The only thing we find it doesn't do is cook a pizza as it's just not big enough to house one whole and it doesn't really work when you cut it into slices. But I'm seriously considering the ProCook electric pizza oven air fryer to add to my culinary arsenal as our ProCook electric pizza oven review says it's a surefire hit. And I've also had my eye on the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 multifunction oven which will cook a pizza easily and has lots more oven features.

However, the multicooker is one of those gadgets that will keep earning its place on your worktop long after the paint dries. A top tip? Opt for a model with a removable, non-stick pot for easy cleaning because the last thing you need during a renovation is more mess to deal with, especially if you haven't got a dishwasher plumbed in.

2. A portable induction hob is a game-changer

As foodies, we couldn't bear the thought of weeks without a proper cooked meal so a portable induction hob has been an absolute lifesaver.

These compact and energy-efficient devices offer precise temperature control and can handle everything from boiling pasta to sautéing vegetables. We opted for the Tefal Everyday induction hob which you can pick up easily at Amazon. It boils water in a matter of seconds and has also convinced us we need to get an induction hob over gas.

If you have more space to play with, look for one with dual burners - it’ll feel like a mini version of your soon-to-be-fabulous kitchen. A good alternative to our portable induction hob is the Smeg portable induction hob, which you can pick up on their website. It gets stellar reviews (and our review is imminent).

One thing I will say is you should position the hob near a window or extractor fan to keep cooking smells in check.

3. We can't live without our humble microwave

Having a microwave in a temporary kitchen seems like a no-brainer but this humble kitchen appliance essential deserves a big shoutout as we use ours on the daily. It's compact, versatile and efficient.

Truthfully, we are using my in-law's old microwave as our built-in was sold with our old kitchen. However, if I were to invest in one for our temporary setup, I'd look for a model with a combination function - grill, convection, and standard microwave settings all in one, like the highly rated Russell Hobbs RHM2366B 3-in-1 microwave. They are on the pricier end of the scale but they let you get creative without needing multiple appliances. Think crispy jacket potatoes, a bubbling lasagne, or even a Sunday roast, all without the bulk of a full oven.

If you're not looking to spend a ton, a slimline model with easy-to-clean surfaces is important too, and the Russell Hobbs solo manual microwave is a great option, especially if your temporary kitchen doubles as your dining or living area. Just make sure you place it on a sturdy surface near a plug socket, and if you're not sure where to put a microwave, just ensure there’s ventilation around the appliance for safety.

And we've stashed a ton of microwave-safe containers handy as they’re our go-to for everything from reheating leftovers to steaming veg or even poaching eggs.

So there you have it; the three kitchen appliances we invested in before embarking on our renovation.

It's also important to note that a good steady surface is a necessity for these appliances, alongside enough space to do your food prep.