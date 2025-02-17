A modern extension transformed this Grade II listed property into a stunning family home

Swapping London for rural life was an easy decision for Kate and Arnold, who were keen for their children to reap the benefits of country living. However, finding the right location wasn’t so easy, thanks to a long wishlist that included being close to London, good schools and a pub.

Many viewings later, the couple found their dream home, on the edge of a village green. ‘It was big enough for what we wanted, but it needed a lot of work,’ says Kate.

(Image credit: Future/Holly Jolliffe)

Discovering the history

Before plans could be drawn up, a Heritage Report was required to determine the age of every part of the house and identify areas of historical interest that had to be kept.

‘We worked with our architect to stay faithful to the history of the house, while creating a layout that works for us.’ It took 18 months to get planning permission, then work could start.

(Image credit: Future/Holly Jolliffe)

Starting the work

The house had last been updated in the 1970s and needed a complete overhaul, including turning the dark, compact rooms into spaces with flow. The solution was to replace an old lean-to with a pitched-roof kitchen diner extension, creating a bright kitchen-diner and turning the old kitchen into a cosy snug.

(Image credit: Future/Holly Jolliffe)

‘The pitch of the extension mirrors the house, and we used similar roof tiles to make it blend in. The only giveaway is the modern glazing – it floods the space with light and creates a seamless link with the new patio,’ says Kate.

(Image credit: Future/Holly Jolliffe)

Functionality was top priority when it came to the ground floor layout, and Kate added a large utility and small pantry to the extension.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘The utility was one of the best decisions we made as all the appliances can be tucked away behind the reeded glass pocket door,’ says Kate. Reworking the older part of the house, however, was more challenging due to its Grade II listing. The architects devised clever adaptations, such as dividing an awkward yet historically important area of the house into a guest en suite and a cloakroom.

(Image credit: Future/Holly Jolliffe)

Restoring original features

The beams required restoration. ‘We hired a firm which specialises in low pressure micro-strip soda blasting designed for listed buildings, and it was the best investment we made. The beams bring warmth and interest to the rooms,’ says Kate.

(Image credit: Future/Holly Jolliffe)

The couple also restored the floor in the guest room, scraping away a screed to reveal quarry tiles. ‘We’ve reused as much as possible, such as the upstairs floorboards that became shelving in the utility and bathrooms, and wall cladding in our bedroom. I even repurposed three mid-century cabinets and turned them into vanity units.’

Interior design

Kate has created a cosy, layered look that flows cohesively from room to room, despite each space feeling uniquely different in character. ‘When it came to decorating, I allowed the period features and the daylight levels to direct me,’ she says.

(Image credit: Future/Holly Jolliffe)

‘I’ve added richer colours like deep greens and pinks in the darker rooms, and kept the brighter rooms light and airy, while the old, rustic elements of the house have been enhanced with vintage furniture, tactile tiles and quirky heirlooms. It’s come together perfectly and we couldn’t be happier.’

(Image credit: Future/Holly Jolliffe)

The main bedroom was originally three small rooms. 'We felt it was perfectly positioned to become a main suite with its own corridor away from the kids’ bedrooms,’ says Kate. ‘Taking out all the walls meant the ceiling had to come down, and that’s when we found the beautiful attic beams, crying out to be a vaulted ceiling.’

The walls were painted in Chalk limewash paint from Bauwerk Colour, which lets the walls breathe and the beams shine.

(Image credit: Future/Holly Jolliffe)

‘I wanted to make this a fun, playful family bathroom, so I picked boldly patterned floor tiles from Bert & May and robust fittings that would stand up to the demands of teenagers,’ says Kate. ‘Green and white with brass is one of my favourite colour combos.’

(Image credit: Future/Holly Jolliffe)

What is your favourite part of this stunning period property renovation?