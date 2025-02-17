A modern extension transformed this Grade II listed property into a stunning family home

A sympathetic restoration and a modern extension have given this period property a new start as a practical family home

colour drenched blue living room with original fireplace with log burner and red velvet armchairs and yellow sofa
(Image credit: Future/Holly Jolliffe)
Holly Reaney
By
published

Swapping London for rural life was an easy decision for Kate and Arnold, who were keen for their children to reap the benefits of country living. However, finding the right location wasn’t so easy, thanks to a long wishlist that included being close to London, good schools and a pub.

Many viewings later, the couple found their dream home, on the edge of a village green. ‘It was big enough for what we wanted, but it needed a lot of work,’ says Kate.

exterior of period home with glazed extension and patio area

(Image credit: Future/Holly Jolliffe)

Discovering the history

Before plans could be drawn up, a Heritage Report was required to determine the age of every part of the house and identify areas of historical interest that had to be kept.

‘We worked with our architect to stay faithful to the history of the house, while creating a layout that works for us.’ It took 18 months to get planning permission, then work could start.

exterior of cottage with climbing roses rendered walls and red clay roof tiles

(Image credit: Future/Holly Jolliffe)

Starting the work

The house had last been updated in the 1970s and needed a complete overhaul, including turning the dark, compact rooms into spaces with flow. The solution was to replace an old lean-to with a pitched-roof kitchen diner extension, creating a bright kitchen-diner and turning the old kitchen into a cosy snug.

kitchen extension with white walls and ceiling navy blue cabinetry with island, two bar stools and wine fridge

(Image credit: Future/Holly Jolliffe)

‘The pitch of the extension mirrors the house, and we used similar roof tiles to make it blend in. The only giveaway is the modern glazing – it floods the space with light and creates a seamless link with the new patio,’ says Kate.

dining area in glazed extension with wooden farmhouse furniture and herringbone wood flooring

(Image credit: Future/Holly Jolliffe)

Functionality was top priority when it came to the ground floor layout, and Kate added a large utility and small pantry to the extension.

‘The utility was one of the best decisions we made as all the appliances can be tucked away behind the reeded glass pocket door,’ says Kate. Reworking the older part of the house, however, was more challenging due to its Grade II listing. The architects devised clever adaptations, such as dividing an awkward yet historically important area of the house into a guest en suite and a cloakroom.

pocket door leading to a pantry in a kitchen extension with dark blue kitchen cabinetry

(Image credit: Future/Holly Jolliffe)

Restoring original features

The beams required restoration. ‘We hired a firm which specialises in low pressure micro-strip soda blasting designed for listed buildings, and it was the best investment we made. The beams bring warmth and interest to the rooms,’ says Kate.

blue colour drenched living room with red velvet armchair and yellow velvet sofa and wood burner in inglenook fireplace

(Image credit: Future/Holly Jolliffe)

The couple also restored the floor in the guest room, scraping away a screed to reveal quarry tiles. ‘We’ve reused as much as possible, such as the upstairs floorboards that became shelving in the utility and bathrooms, and wall cladding in our bedroom. I even repurposed three mid-century cabinets and turned them into vanity units.’

hallway with original terracotta tiles and blue side table with vase of lillies

Get the look: Vase, £14 at Habitat, Similar blue console table, £199 at Dunelm

(Image credit: Future/Holly Jolliffe)

Interior design

Kate has created a cosy, layered look that flows cohesively from room to room, despite each space feeling uniquely different in character. ‘When it came to decorating, I allowed the period features and the daylight levels to direct me,’ she says.

living room with peach walls black velvet sofa with pink and purple cushions and wall hanging vertical radiator

(Image credit: Future/Holly Jolliffe)

‘I’ve added richer colours like deep greens and pinks in the darker rooms, and kept the brighter rooms light and airy, while the old, rustic elements of the house have been enhanced with vintage furniture, tactile tiles and quirky heirlooms. It’s come together perfectly and we couldn’t be happier.’

wooden sleigh bed in guest bedroom with white wood burning stove, pink walls and terracotta floor tiles

(Image credit: Future/Holly Jolliffe)

The main bedroom was originally three small rooms. 'We felt it was perfectly positioned to become a main suite with its own corridor away from the kids’ bedrooms,’ says Kate. ‘Taking out all the walls meant the ceiling had to come down, and that’s when we found the beautiful attic beams, crying out to be a vaulted ceiling.’

The walls were painted in Chalk limewash paint from Bauwerk Colour, which lets the walls breathe and the beams shine.

master bedroom with double bed, white walls and beamed vaulted ceiling as well as rattan furniture

(Image credit: Future/Holly Jolliffe)

‘I wanted to make this a fun, playful family bathroom, so I picked boldly patterned floor tiles from Bert & May and robust fittings that would stand up to the demands of teenagers,’ says Kate. ‘Green and white with brass is one of my favourite colour combos.’

bathroom with panelled walls and green and white floor tiles and dark blue rolltop bath

(Image credit: Future/Holly Jolliffe)

What is your favourite part of this stunning period property renovation?

Holly Reaney
Holly Reaney
Content Editor

Holly is one of Ideal Home’s content editors. Starting her career in 2018 as a feature writer and sub-editor for Period Living magazine, she has continued this role also adding regular features for Country Homes & Interiors and the Ideal Home website to her roster. Holly has a passion for traditional and country-inspired interiors – especially kitchen design – and is happiest when exploring the countryside and hills of the Lake District. A keen gardener, she is a strong believer that you can never have too many houseplants.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest