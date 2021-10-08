We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

One savvy homeowner saved money on her scandi cloakroom makeover by picking up tools and having a go at the DIY herself – with amazing results.

Often one of those forgotten-about rooms, many of us don’t have the budget to invest in smart cloakroom ideas. However, Instagrammer Laura Jones proved that it is possible to create a stylish downstairs bathroom on a budget.

Cosy scandi cloakroom makeover

The old cloakroom was plain and uninspiring, plus the small space had not been used effectively. The whole room was in need of some urgent updated small bathroom ideas.

Laura wanted the space to reflect the cosy feel of the rest of her home. ‘I love a mix of neutrals with some country-style,’ she told luxury sheepskin interiors company Jacobs & Dalton. ‘My home is a bit rustic, but also has Scandi vibes as well.’

Before

To help decide on the final bathroom layout ideas, Laura used a visualiser app, to help her see how decor would look dotted around the room. ‘For a really basic, free version I use Instagram stories and add pictures to my images, cropping pictures of the things I want to add, so I can see them in the space,’ she explains.

Laura started by stripping back the brown carpet and plain vanity until she was left with the perfect blank canvas. ‘I’d 100 per cent recommend trying small bits of DIY and a small room like this is a great place to start as it’s not overwhelming,’ Laura says.

‘We let tradesmen do the plumbing, but I did the rest. I filled a gap in the skirting rather than removing the whole thing and I found even if it’s not perfect, once painted, caulked and filled you can generally cover and disguise it.’

After

Laura had a new toilet and vanity installed as well as giving the space a lick of paint. Vinyl flooring was installed to replace the old brown carpet and was a great alternative to bathroom tile ideas. Plus it helped keep the budget down.

‘We saved money by picking vinyl instead of tiles,’ Laura says. ‘These days, vinyl flooring is great quality and can look just like real wood or tiles.’

The walls have been decorated with a large round mirror over the brick-look splashback, a gallery wall of black-framed photos, along with wooden shelves, which add a beautiful natural touch to the space.

The added decor also serves another important purpose of making the space appear bigger than it is. ‘Having looked at a lot of inspiration on Instagram and Pinterest, I actually found that adding decor and details to the small space makes it look bigger rather than smaller,’ Laura reveals

‘It was just about finding the right amount to add. Adding features gives a sense of size and depth – if it stays bare, it almost looks smaller.’

The compact vanity offers a place to keep cleaning products and extra loo rolls. Small storage baskets with lids and a tiny bin fit in neatly next to the loo.

Laura also included some natural slimline wood shelves from JYSK to display houseplants, vases and fancy hand soap and lotions.

The finishing touch was some faux plants – one on the shelf and another in this sweet rattan planter on legs.

Have you been inspired to be creative with your downstairs loo?